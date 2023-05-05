Young Azkals fall to Timor Leste 3-0 in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine U-22 men's football team continues to free-fall in the group stages of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as they suffered a 3-0 upset at the hands of Timor Leste at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The Philippines, now eliminated from medal contention, was caught on the back foot early when Mouzinho Barreto de Lima pulled Timor Leste in front in the 14th minute, slotting a through ball from Jhon Frith De Oliveria past Quincy Kammeraad.

The Azkals then absorbed another setback when Dennis Chung was sent off at the 27th minute with a red card, bringing the Filipinos down to 10 men.

In the second half, Luis Figo Pereira Ribeiro doubled Timor Leste's lead at the 54th minute mark, amid protests from the Philippine side that the Timorese was offside.

Elias Mesquita then added the icing on the cake with another conversion at the 89th minute off a pass by Zenivio Mota.

The romp was a reversal of the young Azkals' own 4-nil rout of Timor Leste in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year where they opened the competition with the convincing victory.

The squad hopes to end the biennial meet on a high note when it faces Myanmar on Wednesday, May 10.