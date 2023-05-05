^

Sports

Young Azkals fall to Timor Leste 3-0 in SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 10:06am
Young Azkals fall to Timor Leste 3-0 in SEA Games
The Young Azkals in action against Timor Leste.
FF Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine U-22 men's football team continues to free-fall in the group stages of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as they suffered a 3-0 upset at the hands of Timor Leste at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The Philippines, now eliminated from medal contention, was caught on the back foot early when Mouzinho Barreto de Lima pulled Timor Leste in front in the 14th minute, slotting a through ball from Jhon Frith De Oliveria past Quincy Kammeraad.

The Azkals then absorbed another setback when Dennis Chung was sent off at the 27th minute with a red card, bringing the Filipinos down to 10 men.

In the second half, Luis Figo Pereira Ribeiro doubled Timor Leste's lead at the 54th minute mark, amid protests from the Philippine side that the Timorese was offside.

Elias Mesquita then added the icing on the cake with another conversion at the 89th minute off a pass by Zenivio Mota.

The romp was a reversal of the young Azkals' own 4-nil rout of Timor Leste in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year where they opened the competition with the convincing victory.

The squad hopes to end the biennial meet on a high note when it faces Myanmar on Wednesday, May 10.

32ND SEA GAMES

AZKALS

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas left training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba yesterday, will take the day off to be with family today...
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Chua go for two-gold sweep in 9-ball

Biado, Chua go for two-gold sweep in 9-ball

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will try to preserve its long-cherished tradition as the best cue masters in the region as Carlo Biado and...
Sports
fbtw
Case not over for Manny

Case not over for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A California jury has ruled against Manny Pacquiao in a civil lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management for breach of contract...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Self-isolation in the movies

Self-isolation in the movies

By Fiel Estrella | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Our days in quarantine have been compared to post-apocalyptic dystopia and endless time loops — but how do movies actually...
Sports
fbtw
The Strokes have paved the way for a &lsquo;New Abnormal&rsquo;

The Strokes have paved the way for a ‘New Abnormal’

By Fiel Estrella | April 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven years after ‘Comedown Machine,’ The Strokes have finally released their sixth album — and it couldn’t...
Sports
fbtw
How Dima innovates reproductive health in the country

How Dima innovates reproductive health in the country

By Fiel Estrella | April 18, 2020 - 12:00am
On recently launched website Dima, customers of all ages (though take note: minors require valid prescriptions from physicians)...
Sports
fbtw
River Phoenix is on Spotify, and other extraordinary things

River Phoenix is on Spotify, and other extraordinary things

By Fiel Estrella | April 18, 2020 - 12:00am
With his band Aleka’s Attic, River Phoenix advocated for what he believed in and carved out a cult following without...
Sports
fbtw
Four moments that made us cringe while in quarantine

Four moments that made us cringe while in quarantine

By Margarita Buenaventura | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The world is scrambling to “flatten the curve” — that is, to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases...
Sports
fbtw
What &lsquo;solusyong medikal&rsquo; really means for every Filipino

What ‘solusyong medikal’ really means for every Filipino

By Fiel Estrella | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A week of Metro Manila in quarantine raises concerns as to how ill-prepared the country is for a pandemic like COVID-19 —...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with