Gilas 3x3 coach upbeat on SEA Games redemption mission

The Pinoy half-court specialists, rulers of the inaugural 3x3 staging in 2019 at home, had a medal downgrade to bronze in the Vietnam edition behind new champ Thailand and second-placer Vietnam.

PHNOM PENH – Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 coach Lester del Rosario liked what he saw from his squad before they boarded their plane for the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

“The past three days, maganda ang ine-ensayo namin. Nakikita ko sa mukha ng players na laban na sila, ayaw nilang magpatalo sa SEAG,” Del Rosario told The STAR Thursday.

Del Rosario tapped TNT’s Almond Vosotros and Lervin Flores, Purefoods’ Joseph Eriobu and J&T Express’ Jospeh Sedurifa for Gilas 3x3’s redemption tour here.

“Solid ang napili natin at lalaban para sa bansa,” he said of his quartet, who will try to get back to the top after Gilas 3x3 bungled its title-retention bid last time in Vietnam.

Gilas 3x3, which settled for bronze with a Limitless Appmasters-led side in Hanoi, dukes it out with Laos, 2021 runner-up Vietnam and Indonesia in Pool A this weekend.

The aim is to finish in the Top 2 to advance to the crossover semifinals.