Filipina jiu-jitsu bet pulls off ice-cold revenge en route to SEA Games gold

PHNOM PENH – Revenge is a dish best served cold.

And boy, what an ice-cold payback Filipino jiu-jitsu bet Kaila Napolis handed old tormentor Jessa Khan of Cambodia.

Beaten by the Cambodian star in a fight for gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games back in good old Manila, Napolis returned the favor Thursday and denied Khan of SEAG honors in her own backyard, in front of her expectant home fans.

Napolis basked in glory as the newly-minted women’s ne-waza gi 52kg division queen and deliverer of Team Philippines’ first mint in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games here.

“Nabawian ko na tapos sa bansa din niya,” said 25-year-old fighter, who cried unabashedly while fielding media's questions minutes her moment of glory.

“Sabi ko nung 2019, babawian ko sya and eto yung chance ko. Sobrang saya kasi andito silang lahat, sikat siya dito and she’s the best.”

Napolis outdueled Khan in a down-to-the-wire finale, delivering her favorite lapel move and thwarting her rival’s attempt at a knee bar during a scramble to get up and pick the deciding two points in the dying seconds of the final match.

The small Philippine gallery at the hall erupted in jubilation as the larger Cambodians went silent.