^

Sports

Filipina jiu-jitsu bet pulls off ice-cold revenge en route to SEA Games gold

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 9:56pm
Filipina jiu-jitsu bet pulls off ice-cold revenge en route to SEA Games gold
Beaten by the Cambodian star in a fight for gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games back in good old Manila, Kaila Napolis returned the favor Thursday and denied Khan of SEAG honors in her own backyard.
PSC photo

PHNOM PENH – Revenge is a dish best served cold.

And boy, what an ice-cold payback Filipino jiu-jitsu bet Kaila Napolis handed old tormentor Jessa Khan of Cambodia.

Beaten by the Cambodian star in a fight for gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games back in good old Manila, Napolis returned the favor Thursday and denied Khan of SEAG honors in her own backyard, in front of her expectant home fans.

Napolis basked in glory as the newly-minted women’s ne-waza gi 52kg division queen and deliverer of Team Philippines’ first mint in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games here.

“Nabawian ko na tapos sa bansa din niya,” said 25-year-old fighter, who cried unabashedly while fielding media's questions minutes her moment of glory.

“Sabi ko nung 2019, babawian ko sya and eto yung chance ko. Sobrang saya kasi andito silang lahat, sikat siya dito and she’s the best.”

Napolis outdueled Khan in a down-to-the-wire finale, delivering her favorite lapel move and thwarting her rival’s attempt at a knee bar during a scramble to get up and pick the deciding two points in the dying seconds of the final match.

The small Philippine gallery at the hall erupted in jubilation as the larger Cambodians went silent.

32ND SEA GAMES

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Case not over for Manny

Case not over for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
A California jury has ruled against Manny Pacquiao in a civil lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management for breach of contract...
Sports
fbtw

From hoops to boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
Markus Tongco never imagined he would someday join the Philippine boxing team in the SEA Games as playing basketball was his priority before the pandemic.
Sports
fbtw
Misfiring Abando, Anyang on brink of ouster in KBL finals

Misfiring Abando, Anyang on brink of ouster in KBL finals

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Anyang lost back-to-back games against Seoul after taking the 2-1 lead as the Knights moved one win away from successfully...
Sports
fbtw
Jalalon, 9 other PBA players fined for 'Ligang Labas' stints

Jalalon, 9 other PBA players fined for 'Ligang Labas' stints

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the fines on Thursday, with Magnolia's Jalalon drawing the stiffest penalty of Php100,000,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How regenerative agriculture is helping build resilience of Filipino coffee farmers
Sponsored

How regenerative agriculture is helping build resilience of Filipino coffee farmers

By Euden Valdez | February 6, 2023 - 1:40pm
More Filipino coffee farmers can reap the benefits of regenerative agriculture.
Sports
fbtw
Sustainability, decarbonization take center stage at Hong Kong&rsquo;s Asian Financial Forum

Sustainability, decarbonization take center stage at Hong Kong’s Asian Financial Forum

By Euden Valdez | January 16, 2023 - 10:57am
We now stand on the precipice of a period great change. One that will have a profound implication on our planet, economies...
Sports
fbtw
SpaceX postpones mission to put Japanese lander on Moon

SpaceX postpones mission to put Japanese lander on Moon

November 30, 2022 - 2:10pm
SpaceX on Wednesday postponed by one day a mission to launch the first private -- and Japanese -- lander to the Moon.
Sports
fbtw
NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit &mdash; officials

NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit — officials

November 26, 2022 - 9:13am
NASA's Orion spacecraft was placed in lunar orbit Friday, officials said, as the much-delayed Moon mission proceeded suc...
Sports
fbtw
NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

By Lucie Aubourg | November 16, 2022 - 8:34am
Third time's the charm?
Sports
fbtw
Perigee, Philippine Space Agency forge partnership for rocket program

Perigee, Philippine Space Agency forge partnership for rocket program

October 25, 2022 - 11:10am
Perigee Aerospace, a South Korea-based comprehensive space service company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with