Jiu-jitsu's Napolis cops 1st gold for Philippines in Cambodia SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Jiu-jitsu fighter Jenna Kaila Napolis delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after beating a former tormentor and ruling the women’s ne-waza GI 52 kgs at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Napolis swept all her four assignments, including the final match against hometown bet Jessa Khan, 2-0, before a huge, shocked crowd.

“It was surreal. I still couldn’t believe I won,” Napolis said.

It was a revenge of sorts for Napolis, who lost the gold medal to the same foe in the 49 kgs at the 2019 edition in Manila.

“I really wanted to win against her this time,” she said.

Napolis opened up her campaign with a 50-0 win over Singapore’s May Yong The, then went on to thump Thailand’s Nuchanat Singchalad, 3-0; and Vietnam’s Thi Huyen Dang, 50-0.

“One big congratulations for one of our female athletes breaking the ice for Team Philippines in these SEA Games,” said Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who advocated for a female-dominated contingent in the parade of athletes during the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.

Meanwhile, the men’s duo of Karl and Harvey Navarro lost their matches to Thailand’s Nawin Kokaew and Panuawat Deeyatam, 68-63.5; Cambodia’s Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada, 66-59; and Vietnam’s Dinh Khai Ma and Ke Duong Trinh, 64-59.

The Navarros, however, went home with the bronze medal, along with the Vietnamese.