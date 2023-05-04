^

Sports

Jiu-jitsu's Napolis cops 1st gold for Philippines in Cambodia SEA Games

Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 5:40pm
Jiu-jitsu's Napolis cops 1st gold for Philippines in Cambodia SEA Games
Kaila Napolis
Facebook / Kaila Napolis

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Jiu-jitsu fighter Jenna Kaila Napolis delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after beating a former tormentor and ruling the women’s ne-waza GI 52 kgs at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Napolis swept all her four assignments, including the final match against hometown bet Jessa Khan, 2-0, before a huge, shocked crowd.

“It was surreal. I still couldn’t believe I won,” Napolis said.

It was a revenge of sorts for Napolis, who lost the gold medal to the same foe in the 49 kgs at the 2019 edition in Manila.

“I really wanted to win against her this time,” she said.

Napolis opened up her campaign with a 50-0 win over Singapore’s May Yong The, then went on to thump Thailand’s Nuchanat Singchalad, 3-0; and Vietnam’s Thi Huyen Dang, 50-0.

“One big congratulations for one of our female athletes breaking the ice for Team Philippines in these SEA Games,” said Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who advocated for a female-dominated contingent in the parade of athletes during the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.

Meanwhile, the men’s duo of Karl and Harvey Navarro lost their matches to Thailand’s Nawin Kokaew and Panuawat Deeyatam, 68-63.5; Cambodia’s Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada, 66-59; and Vietnam’s Dinh Khai Ma and Ke Duong Trinh, 64-59.

The Navarros, however, went home with the bronze medal, along with the Vietnamese.

JIU JITSU

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Case not over for Manny

Case not over for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
A California jury has ruled against Manny Pacquiao in a civil lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management for breach of contract...
Sports
fbtw

From hoops to boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Markus Tongco never imagined he would someday join the Philippine boxing team in the SEA Games as playing basketball was his priority before the pandemic.
Sports
fbtw
Jalalon, 9 other PBA players fined for 'Ligang Labas' stints

Jalalon, 9 other PBA players fined for 'Ligang Labas' stints

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the fines on Thursday, with Magnolia's Jalalon drawing the stiffest penalty of Php100,000,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA legend Patrimonio to play in 'Clash of Stars'

PBA legend Patrimonio to play in 'Clash of Stars'

8 hours ago
Alvin Patrimonio will be joining his fellow Philippine Basketball Association legends when they challenge Quezon’s best...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu sari-sari store viral sa 'free snacks' para sa mga nakaka-perfect ng exam

Cebu sari-sari store viral sa 'free snacks' para sa mga nakaka-perfect ng exam

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Umulan ng papuri sa social media ang pakulo ng Cebuanong sari-sari store owner na si Livy Gedoria matapos mag-trending sa...
Sports
fbtw
1-anyos na batang babae, patay sa bugbog!

1-anyos na batang babae, patay sa bugbog!

By Cristina Timbang | 2 days ago
Hindi nakayanan ng 1-taong gulang na batang babae ang inabot na mga latay at matinding bugbog sa katawan matapos...
Sports
fbtw
7 todas sa engkuwentro sa Samar

7 todas sa engkuwentro sa Samar

By Doris Franche-Borja | 2 days ago
Patay ang pitong hinihinalang miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA) nang makasagu­pa ang tropa ng militar kamakalawa...
Sports
fbtw
3 senior NPA leaders sumuko

3 senior NPA leaders sumuko

By John Unson | 2 days ago
Tatlo pang matataas na opisyal ng New People’s Army ang sumuko sa Philippine Army nitong Biyernes sa Lebak, Sultan...
Sports
fbtw
Trike driver na nakulong sa droga, itinumba

Trike driver na nakulong sa droga, itinumba

By Tony Sandoval | 2 days ago
Patay ang isang tricycle dri­ver na dating nasangkot sa iligal na droga matapos pagbabarilin ng motorcycle riding criminals...
Sports
fbtw

Group night swimming sa resort nauwi sa trahedya, 1 tepok

By Jorge Hallare | 2 days ago
Nauwi sa trahedya ang night swimming ng dumayong grupo matapos na isang 40-anyos na lalaking kasamahan ang nalunod sa dagat sa harap ng Sun Valley Beach Resort, Brgy. Panarayon, Bacacay, Albay kamakalawa ng madaling...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with