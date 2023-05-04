CamSur 5150 triathlon race set for massive return in August

MANILA, Philippines – The IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events, Inc. give the next Olympic-distance triathlon in August a touch of nostalgia as it stages the CamSur 5150 right where the first internationally renowned IRONMAN brand races was held.

“It’s been a long time, over 12 years, I always say it was a very memorable experience when we first hosted the IRONMAN brand in CamSur, and we are happy and proud for it to come back,” said Camarines Sur Second District Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Jr. during Thursday’s online launch of the event slated on August 6. “I am sure it would be bigger and better with more love and warmth from the province of CamSur.”

Held under the Olympic-distance of 51.50 kilometers (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run), the event is aimed for those who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level. It will start at the Lago del Rey and end in front of the Camsur Convention Center, both inside the Camsur Water Sports Complex.

Spicing up the event is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint triathlon, a shorter distance event that consists of 400m swim, a 20km bike and a 5km run race.

After its first triathlon hosting in 2009, CamSur has developed many new facilities and infrastructure that can really cater to the triathlete crowd.

“The province is more than ready and I am very excited to showcase what CamSur has to offer this time around,” said Gov. Luigi Villafuerte.

With commendations for the exemplary environmental initiatives of the provincial government to the burgeoning tourism industry, CamSur is flourishing. Attaining steady progress through time, the province now offers a variety of modern amenities in perfect harmony with heritage sites and old soul charm, apart from being an adventure travel destination.

With the 5150 CamSur and Sunrise Sprint events held in its original scene, celebratory perks are offered to 2009-2011 IRONMAN 70.3 and IRONKIDS CamSur alumni. A special commemorative ribbon for their finishers’ medals will be given to the alumni who finish this year’s race. A special award will also be given to the top athletes in special age categories under 40 and over 41 years old.

TriClub teams will also benefit with having their own team cabana at the TriClub Hub, where their members and families can rest and enjoy exclusive amenities.

Aside from the perks for the CamSur Alumni and TriClub teams, a 5150 package discount is offered to any registrant who will race the three destinations this year. Instead of paying US$495, the participant will save $95 in the promo. Aside from this, groups of five can avail themselves of a 4+1 Group discount promo for any of the 5150 and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint Philippines races in 2023, with the first 20 groups to register to receive a free bike jersey for each destination.

“It is exciting to come back to where we started. In the past 15 years, we have been a witness so many milestones and achievements of the participants. The growth of the community choosing a healthy lifestyle has been incredible. Coming back home is a milestone for us, and we celebrate our IRONMAN 70.3 and IRONKIDS alumni, as well as introducing the sport to newbies in a course that is not intimidating,” said The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. general manager Princess Galura.

For listup, log on to https://www.ironman.com/5150-camsur-register. For details on the 5150 and Sunrise Sprint Camarines Sur event, visit https://www.ironman.com/5150-camsur.

To learn more about the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 brands and series of events, visit www.ironman.com or contact [email protected]

“Both the Olympic and the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint distances will start at the wakeboard park in the CamSur Watersports Complex, exiting the wakeboard park to transition into the CWC road. Athletes will then start the bike course heading towards Pili-diversion Road and head to Barangay Anayan then back to CWC park. The run course will then head towards the San Antonio National Highschool returning towards the finish line at CWC,” added Galura.