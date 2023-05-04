Ramadan not a problem for Belal Muhammad in UFC 288 clash vs Gilbert Burns

MANILA, Philippines – In the past few days, mixed martial arts analysts and fighters have weighed in on the May 7 bout between UFC welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

Most previews have been favorable toward Burns because Muhammad is coming off a month of fasting from Ramadan, and that it is only recently where he has started to put on some weight.

Little do they know is that this isn’t the first time that Muhammad has had to deal with fighting during or after Ramadan.

The Palestinian-American defeated Vicente Luque in April 2022 and Chance Rencountre in June 2018. If he defeated them during fasting, how much more after Ramadan.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old Muhammad (22-3, 13-3, 1 no contest in the UFC) is in the midst of a nine-bout unbeaten streak (eight wins and one no contest).

“They say that it is a risk for me to take this on short notice,” he ruminated. “Every fight is a risk. There is no guarantee that you will win. You could be on a win streak. You could be dominating the fight. All it takes is one lucky punch and you’re going down.”

“I wanted this opportunity and when you want it, you have a goal, you prepare all the time. Not just when you have a fight. I am constantly training and staying fit. You don’t get into shape for a fight; you always stay fit because you are an athlete and you do not know when an opportunity will come. So you always have to be ready.”

Burns and Muhammad are headlining UFC Fight Night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In all likelihood, the winner will get a shot at the welterweight belt currently held by Leon Edwards who was successful in his first title defense against Kamaru Usman.

“I realize a title shot might not happen this year as Edwards is fighting someone else in October,” postulated Muhammad. “So maybe next year. What is important is to fight the person in front of you and not to think too far ahead. You have to respect everyone.”

Burns (22-5, 15-5 in the UFC) has rebounded from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in UFC 273 with two resounding wins over Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal.

“No doubt, Gilbert is in superb shape as he hasn’t taken much damage in his last two fights. He is supremely confident and will be a tough battle for me. But we have our game plan and we need to stick to it.”

Muhammad’s previous title shot came in 2021 where he lost to Usman in UFC 258. “I have learned from my losses to Usman and Chimaev. Now I am ready. Ready to win this.”

UFC 288 will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. The fight begins at 8 a.m.