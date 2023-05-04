NU's Belen looks to settle unfinished business vs La Salle's Canino in UAAP finals

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning MVP Bella Belen of the NU Lady Bulldogs knows there is a score to settle with DLSU rookie ace Angel Canino once their best-of-three finals series begins Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Apart from wanting to recover from their two elimination round losses against the Taft squad, Belen and some of her teammates in NU know Canino from their high school days at NU-Nazareth School.

Related Stories Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons, seal finals rematch vs Lady Spikers

Canino, with DLSU Zobel, was Belen and NUNS' nemesis in the UAAP Season 81 girls' volleyball finals where the top rookie led Zobel to a two-game sweep of NUNS in the championship round.

Canino denied Belen and the other Lady Bullpups at the time the chance to win the title in their last year in high school.

Now with a chance to get even in the seniors level, Belen is hoping to do things right this time.

"Siguro po paghahandaan talaga namin tong finals match-up na po ito, lalo yung kay Angel nga po, nakalaban namin siya before and hindi maganda yung naging result para sa amin," said Belen after the game.

"So it's time siguro samin na makabawi and mapakita yung school pride talaga namin and mapakita sa buong UAAP community na gusto namin manalo this season and hindi kami papayag na maagaw samin yung korona," she added.

Belen's teammate, Alyssa Solomon, expects that Canino will also go all out.

Solomon believes it will be an entertaining match-up, and that she and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs will just need to train and prepare hard for whatever Canino will throw at them.

"Syempre magiging exciting yung laro against them and syempre, ilang beses na rin namin silang nakalaban, siguro si Angel, syempre, alam naman natin na ibibigay niya talaga yung best niya every single rally sa lahat," said Solomon.

"And siguro ang masasagot namin doon is sa training pa lang, paghahandaan na agad namin and i-aapply na lang namin sa game," she added.