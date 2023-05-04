Misfiring Abando, Anyang on brink of ouster in KBL finals

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando struggled in the field as the Anyang KGC face elimination after losing Game 5 of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League finals against the Seoul SK Knights, 66-60, at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Anyang lost back-to-back games against Seoul after taking a 2-1 lead as the Knights moved one win away from successfully defending their KBL title with the 3-2 series advantage.

Abando finished with just four points on 2-of-12 shooting in Game 5. The Filipino reinforcement tried to make up for it with his defense, registering six blocks to go along with 10 rebounds and an assist.

But it wasn't enough as the Knights rode a second quarter where they limited Anyang to just five points while scoring 19 markers of their own to seize control of the match.

Though the KGC tried to claw back in the third where they outscored Seoul 23-11, the visitors ran out of steam in the final salvo as the Knights held on for the win.

Jameel Warney paced Seoul in the victory with 18 points and 15 boards while Sunh-Yung Kim added 16 markers.

Omari Spellman led Anyang in the losing effort with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The series shifts to Anyang where the KGC will try to stay alive and force a Game 7 on Friday, May 5.