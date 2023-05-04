^

Sports

Misfiring Abando, Anyang on brink of ouster in KBL finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 9:29am
Misfiring Abando, Anyang on brink of ouster in KBL finals
Rhenz Abando
Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando struggled in the field as the Anyang KGC face elimination after losing Game 5 of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League finals against the Seoul SK Knights, 66-60, at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Anyang lost back-to-back games against Seoul after taking a 2-1 lead as the Knights moved one win away from successfully defending their KBL title with the 3-2 series advantage.

Abando finished with just four points on 2-of-12 shooting in Game 5. The Filipino reinforcement tried to make up for it with his defense, registering six blocks to go along with 10 rebounds and an assist.

But it wasn't enough as the Knights rode a second quarter where they limited Anyang to just five points while scoring 19 markers of their own to seize control of the match.

Though the KGC tried to claw back in the third where they outscored Seoul 23-11, the visitors ran out of steam in the final salvo as the Knights held on for the win.

Jameel Warney paced Seoul in the victory with 18 points and 15 boards while Sunh-Yung Kim added 16 markers.

Omari Spellman led Anyang in the losing effort with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The series shifts to Anyang where the KGC will try to stay alive and force a Game 7 on Friday, May 5.

BASKETBALL

KBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
abtest

From hoops to boxing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
Markus Tongco never imagined he would someday join the Philippine boxing team in the SEA Games as playing basketball was his priority before the pandemic.
Sports
fbtw

Embiid named regular season MVP

9 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, comfortably winning a ballot ahead of the Denver Nuggets’ two-time award winner Nikola Jokic.
Sports
fbtw
Eya Laure unsure of UST return after Final Four exit

Eya Laure unsure of UST return after Final Four exit

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
After the Golden Tigresses stumbled against the top-seeded DLSU Lady Spikers in their semis clash Wednesday, Laure said she...
Sports
fbtw

Lakers win opener vs Warriors; Knicks draw even

9 hours ago
Anthony Davis led a defensive masterclass as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 117-112 on the road to take a 1-0 lead in their NBA Western Conference playoff series on Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Messi's PSG future in doubt after suspension over Saudi trip

Messi's PSG future in doubt after suspension over Saudi trip

11 minutes ago
Lionel Messi's future at PSG was plunged into doubt on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) after he was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain...
Sports
fbtw

Icebreaker from OCR racers

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Two world obstacle records and a pair of guaranteed gold and silver medals.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas lose SEA Games opener to Myanmar on late penalty

Filipinas lose SEA Games opener to Myanmar on late penalty

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
In a rematch of the last SEA Games' battle for bronze, Sofia Harrison collided with a Myanmar player in the box at the 89th...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino grappler gains World Combat Games berth

Filipino grappler gains World Combat Games berth

13 hours ago
Filipino grappling prospect Fierre Proudhon Afan qualified for the 2023 World Combat Games set later this year after settling...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons, seal finals rematch vs Lady Spikers

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Falcons, seal finals rematch vs Lady Spikers

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
The NU Lady Bulldogs are headed back to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals as they bucked a slow start against the Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with