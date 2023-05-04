^

DLSU ace Canino shrugs off MVP chants, focuses on Lady Spikers' title bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 9:49am
DLSU ace Canino shrugs off MVP chants, focuses on Lady Spikers' title bid
Angel Canino
MANILA, Philippines — DLSU Lady Spikers' Angel Canino is not paying attention to individual awards  as she hopes to lead the Lady Spikers to their first championship in five years in UAAP Season 85.

After receiving "M-V-P" chants during DLSU's Final Four game against the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, the rookie admitted that she was surprised at the thought of winning the top plum.

But with the job still not done for DLSU, Canino said it is far from her mind.

"Nagulat na lang po ako na habang nagsserve ako, nagcha-chant sila. Hindi ko naman masyado iniisip," said Canino after the game.

"Sinasabi ko sa sarili ko, 'focus lang, focus lang. Hindi pa tapos yung laban, nasa semis ka pa lang.' Ibinabalewala ko lang po yung sinasabi ng mga tao kasi naglalaro pa. Hindi pa tapos yung laro," she added.

The wing spiker has been one of the most dominant forces for the Lady Spikers this year, as they zoomed to the top seed with a 13-1 record.

She provided consistent offense for the decorated DLSU team, and lived up to her billing as one of the top performers in the season.

Apart from being a runaway candidate for the Rookie of the Year plum, Canino might also be considered for MVP.

But when all is said and done, Canino just wants to win the championship as she's targetted it ever since she joined the Lady Spikers.

"Sobrang laki ng bagay na yun kasi yun yung goal namin sa team and yun yung goal ng bawat isa sa amin, na magchampion. Hindi yung mga individual awards or kung ano man," said Canino.

"Yung goal namin is mag-champion and after that, doon mapapakita na ito kami, La Salle kami. Kaya namin," she added.

Canino and the Lady Spikers will shoot for the crown in the best-of-three finals against defending champions NU beginning Sunday in Game One at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

