Filipinas lose SEA Games opener to Myanmar on late penalty

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 11:20pm
Filipinas skipper Hali Long
MANILA, Philippines — A late penalty kick awarded to their foes doomed the Philippine women's national football team in their 32nd Southeast Asian Games opener against Myanmar, 1-0, at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

In a rematch of the last SEA Games' battle for bronze, Sofia Harrison collided with a Myanmar player in the box at the 89th minute, for which the referees called a penalty.

Though Olivia McDaniel was able to guess right on Win Theaw Thaw's shot, she failed to reach the ball in time as Myanmar broke the deadlock.

Prior to the penalty, the Filipinas had stacked on the pressure against Myanmar, creating multiple chances on goal.

Even as Myanmar threatened early on in the first half, the Philippines responded by creating opportunities of their own, including a shot from a set piece by Anicka Castaneda late in the first half.

Castaneda's attempt from outside the box went just wide.

Then in the second half, the Filipinas had trouble finishing, with multiple attempts from the likes of Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden snuffed by the Myanmar defense.

Though the Philippines continued to put on the pressure and looked to equalize even late into added time, including a last-gasp header from Bolden that was saved by the Myanmar keeper, they just couldn't find a breakthrough and thus give up the three points.

Now, with Myanmar and Vietnam both with a win in Group A, the Filipinas will need to win their remaining games against Malaysia and Vietnam to get a good chance of moving on to the semifinals.

The Filipinas hope to rebound against Malaysia on Saturday, May 6.

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
