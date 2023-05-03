Filipino grappler gains World Combat Games berth

Fierre Proudhon Afan (2nd from right) won the bronze medal in the World Combat Games qualifiers.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino grappling prospect Fierre Proudhon Afan qualified for the 2023 World Combat Games set later this year after settling for a bronze medal in the men’s qualifiers at the Yunusobod in Tashkent, Uzbekistan recently.

The 18-year-old Afan scored a 4-3 win over Armenian Suren Khurdayan via high amplitude throw in the battle for bronze in the M Gi Seniors 71 kg class. With the victory, he automatically clinched a berth to the World Combat Games slated from October 21-30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I’m very proud of him and he is a pure Filipino. When he was younger, he fought and got third in the World Grappling Championships,” said Alvin Aguilar, president of Wrestling Association of the Philippines. “Now, he is heading to the World Combat Games as our first qualified combat athlete.”

Aguilar was referring to Afan’s previous stint in the 2021 United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior and Cadets World Grappling Championships in Ufa, Russia.

During the preliminary rounds, Afan bested Venezuelan Geiker Rafael Ferrer Torrealba and Iranian Iman Aghapour, but lost to Uzbekistan’s Feruzbek Urokov in a very close fight before meeting his Armenian foe in bronze medal match.

Aguilar, the Philippines’ chef de mission for the World Combat Games, stressed his delight for Afan’s accomplishment, noting this is the first time a Filipino has qualified.

“As the CDM of World Combat Games, we are excited to see him compete there. This is the first time any Filipino has qualified for this. He was up against all sorts of older and seasoned competitors,” Aguilar added.

Aguilar, also Afan’s longtime chief trainer, said he is planning to set up a secluded training camp for the Marikina-based fighter, who has been a member of Aguilar’s DEFTAC stable since he was young.

Afan is the only Filipino fighter to qualify for the World Combat Games after other Philippine combat sports did not participate in their respective qualifiers.

He will return to Manila next Tuesday along with fellow grappler Nathanielle Vince Ortiz, and coaches Lester del Rosario and Michael Sayson Tabamo.