Eya Laure unsure of UST return after Final Four exit

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 6:56pm
Eya Laure unsure of UST return after Final Four exit
Eya Laure
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Eya Laure left it up in the air on whether she'll be returning for her final year of eligibility with the UST Golden Tigresses next UAAP volleyball season.

After the Golden Tigresses stumbled against the top-seeded DLSU Lady Spikers in their semis clash Wednesday, Laure said she she's not rushing to make a decision.

With the season now over for her, Laure just wants to take a rest.

"Syempre ngayon pagod yung nararamdaman ko pero for me naman, nandoon pa rin talaga ako na mag-recover after this season. Alam ko namang ibibigay ‘yan ni coach Kung Fu [Reyes] [sakin] and hindi ko din basta basta naman sasabihin na oo maglalaro pa ko. Hindi ko din naman sasabihin na hindi na siguro, magpo-pro muna ako," said Laure after their semis loss.

"Siguro... Time will tell kung ano yung para sa akin," she added.

Laure gave it all on the floor in her final game of UAAP Season 85, finishing with a triple-double of 15 points, 12 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.

The second-generation sports star said that she is considering all options right now.

Her four UAAP seasons in Espana were highlighted by her rookie year where she helped UST to the finals in Season 81. In that year, she also won the top rookie plum and was the runner-up MVP to UST teammate Sisi Rondina.

"Ayoko kasi magmadali. Gusto ko i-open lahat ng doors muna ngayon at makikinig ako and of course, ngayon kung ano yung state ng team ngayon, syempre nandoon pa rin yung part sa puso ko na syempre gusto ko pang maglaro," said Laure.

"Sabi ko nga kanina, kung meron akong playing year hanggang Season 100, bakit naman hindi, 'di ba? Pero syempre kailangan mag-move forward pa lagi sa buhay. Ngayon, wala akong binibigay na answer," she added.

Laure became emotional as she shared her thoughts on the Tigresses' season where they ended up fourth in the standings for the second year in a row.

"Hinding-hindi ko yun bibitawan at talagang panghahawakan ko siya pang habambuhay," said Laure of her time in UST.

"Kasi malaking factor sa akin si Coach Kungfu at si Coach Ian [Fernandez] na kung sino si Eya Laure ngayon, kundi dahil sa kanila," she said.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
