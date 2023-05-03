^

Yulo presses on with SEA Games gold mission despite ankle woes

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 6:16pm
Yulo presses on with SEA Games gold mission despite ankle woes
The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Vault event of the Men's individual all-around final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 4, 2022.
Paul Ellis / AFP

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Filipino world champion Caloy Yulo shrugs off ankle issues as he prepares to spearhead the Philippine gymnastics team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Yulo sprained his left ankle during training in Japan, which forced him to sit out the fourth and final leg of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Cairo last week.

But the pocket-sized gymnastics star isn’t missing the biennial meet here.

“Mga 85 to 90% (healed) sa ngayon. Pero sa tingin ko kahit 90% o 85%, kayang-kaya na iyun,” said Yulo, whose group is scheduled to arrive Thursday.

Yulo said he felt good when he did his routines during the men’s artistic gymnastics team’s final evaluation process Tuesday ahead of its departure from Manila.

“Ngayon nakakagawa na ako ng mga skills and hindi siya sumakit kahit medyo mabigat na rin yung ginawa ko. Feel ko kayang-kaya,” he said.

Winner of five gold medals in the Hanoi edition, Yulo is eyeing a maximum of four this time considering the limitations brought about by the affected ankle and the cap on events an athlete can take part in.

“Kahit hindi ko makuha lahat (events), wala naman pong problema. Ang gusto ko makuha ngayon is all-around and team, doon na lang kami babawi,” said Yulo, who is determined to lead MAG teammates Juancho Besana, Jan Gwynn Timbang, Jhon Romeo Santillan, Ivan Cruz and Justine Ace de Leon to the team glory.

“Malakas po talaga ang Vietnam pero kaya namin silang i-challenge ng magandang laban,” he said.

MAG competitors will have two days of podium training from May 6 before fighting for the all marbles on May 8-9. Bets in aerobic gymnastics, meanwhile, will see action May 13-14.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

SEA GAMES
