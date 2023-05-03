^

Sports

Lady Spikers slay Tigresses, return to UAAP finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 4:51pm
Lady Spikers slay Tigresses, return to UAAP finals
The Lady Spikers are back in the finals for the second straight season.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers exacted revenge on the UST Golden Tigresses in four sets, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday to enter the UAAP Season 85 finals.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, the Lady Spikers made sure to extinguish UST’s challenge immediately, marking their return to the championship round for the second season in a row.

This is La Salle's 20th finals appearance overall where they will vie for their 12th title.

The Lady Spikers recovered from an error-prone Set 3 loss where UST came roaring back with a 19-10 lead to extend the match to a fourth set.

While a 10-3 DLSU run slashed UST’s lead to two, 22-20, the Golden Tigresses uncorked three straight points, punctuated by Imee Hernandez’ block on Jolina dela Cruz, to deny La Salle the sweep.

But the run kept some momentum on La Salle’s side as they jumped to an early 14-7 lead in the fourth set.

Thea Gagate blocked Milena Alessandrini to clinch the match point, and the Lady Spikers eliminated the team that denied them the four-peat bid in UAAP Season 81.

The top-seeded Lady Spikers went back-and-forth in the opener against the team that blemished their elimination round record.

A crucial challenge was deemed successful on an Angel Canino hit to bring La Salle to set point anew, 25-24, after back-to-back Eya Laure hits tied the first set at 24-all.

Fifi Sharma then denied Laure at the net off of a triple block to seal the opening set win.

In Set 2, after UST saved two set points, Alessandrini committed a service error as DLSU took the 2-0 lead, 25-22.

La Salle head coach Noel Orcullo said he was delighted that the Lady Spikers were able to shake off their second-round loss to UST. However, he reiterated that the job isn't done yet.

"Happy dahil yun nga, nareedem namin yung pagkatalo namin nung second round. So, eto, nasa finals na. Pero hindi pa tapos ito, mahaba pa. Kaya kailangan pa namin magtraining, mag-improve pa and hanapin pa yung mga pagkukulang namin. So anyway, masaya naman na nanalo," he said.

Canino top-scored for La Salle with 19 points while Dela Cruz added nine. Alleiah Malaluan, meanwhile, provided a spark with nine points.

Player of the game Justine Jazareno manned the floor defense with 22 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions.

Laure, who has yet to confirm if she’ll return to UST for her final year of eligibility, paced the Tigresses with 15 points.

La Salle awaits the winner of the other Final Four duel between the NU Lady Bulldogs and the Adamson Lady Falcons, where the defending champions hold a twice-to-beat advantage.

Earlier in the men's stepladder semifinals, the FEU Tamaraws moved on as they eliminated the DLSU Green Spikers in four sets, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Mark Calado uncorked 22 points for the third-ranked Tamaraws to set up a clash with the UST Golden Spikers in the next round.

FEU catches a break as the UAAP decided to scrap the twice-to-beat bonus for second-seeds in the step-ladder format, meaning they figure in a knockout game with the Golden Spikers for a spot in the finals.

"Same [mindset]. Kung ano yung ginawa namin nung una, mag-enjoy. Ibibigay namin yung best namin. Laging all out. Laging ganon," said FEU head coach Rey Diaz of how they'll approach their game against UST on Sunday. 

"From that start yun na yung ginawa namin. Tapos kakapitan pa namin yung faith namin sa taas," he added.

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

LA SALLE

LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

ABAP unveils heavyweight

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
It’s not often that ABAP enlists a heavyweight but in the coming SEA Games, a rarity will trend as 6-5 former basketball player Markus Tongco battles in the 92kg division.
Sports
fbtw
Sixers' Joel Embiid named NBA Most Valuable Player

Sixers' Joel Embiid named NBA Most Valuable Player

9 hours ago
Embiid, who finished runner-up behind Jokic the past two seasons, earned the accolade after a dazzling regular season campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines unleashing fighting unit

Team Philippines unleashing fighting unit

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The country’s greatest Olympic athlete of all time may not be in tow but Team Philippines won’t be lacking in...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas eye SEA Games breakthrough

Filipinas eye SEA Games breakthrough

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification: Done. Asean women’s championship triumph: Done.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda rebounds, stuns La Salle in PBA D-League

San Beda rebounds, stuns La Salle in PBA D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda bounced back big time, hammering out an 82-79 upset ax on titleholder EcoOil-La Salle in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORYAL - Babala sa El Ni&ntilde;o

EDITORYAL - Babala sa El Niño

18 hours ago
MARARAMDAMAN umano ang El Niño sa huling bahagi ng 2023 at magpapatuloy sa 2024.
Sports
fbtw

Paulit-ulit na lang!  

By Gus Abelgas | 18 hours ago
PARANG paulit-ulit na lang ang mga aberya sa Ninoy Aquino Internation Airport dahil sa nagaganap na power outage.
Sports
fbtw

Billy Joe, nanalo sa P6.4-M bid ng weekly payola sa PRO4-A!

By Non Alquitran | 18 hours ago
AND the winner is....si alyas Billy Joe! Hindi po beauty contest ang inaanunsiyo kong winner mga kosa kundi ang nanalo sa bidding ng weekly payola sa pasugalan sa Calabarzon police. Nagkaroon kasi ng bidding last...
Sports
fbtw

May karapatan ba sa naiwang ari-arian ang mga anak sa labas?

By Atty. Aeron Aldrich B. Halos | 18 hours ago
May anak po sa labas ang yumao kong ama.
Sports
fbtw

Health tips  

By Annabelle O. Buenviaje | 18 hours ago
Ang 20 minutong pagpapaaraw per day ay nakakatulong sa ating katawan para maglabas ito ng mahigit na 200 microbials na panlaban sa fungi, parasites at viruses.
Sports
fbtw

Manang Rose (17)

By Ronnie M. Halos | 18 hours ago
“ETO na ang gatas mo Manang,” sabi ni Eliz. “Ipagsandok na po ba kita ng kanin?’’
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with