Philippines assured of 2 golds in SEA Games obstacle racing

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine obstacle racing team assured the country of its first gold medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia as they topped the qualifiers in the men's and women's individual events at the OCIC Wedding Center in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Jaymark Rodelas and Popoy Pascua clocked 25.0921 and 26.1896, respectively, in the OCR 100-meter men's event to top the competition and qualify for the battle for gold set Saturday.

Meanwhile, Precious Cabuya and Kaizen dela Serna ruled the 100-meter women's event with times of 33.1278 and 34.8634.

Per the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation, Rodelas and Cabuya were also able to re-set two world records — the World Obstacle and Guinness World Records.

The records, however, are still subject to confirmation.

Pascua and Rodelas were the gold and bronze medalists in the same event during the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Of note, the Philippines hauled all six gold medals in the sport when the country hosted the SEA Games. They came out with 10 medals, including three silvers and a bronze.

OCR returns to the SEA Games after hosts Vietnam didn't include the event in the 2022 edition of the biennial meet.