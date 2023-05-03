Constantino, Uy poised for duel in ICTSI Luisita golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – While the rest toughened up during the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour break, Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy look to dominate in the absence of a couple of big guns when the ICTSI Luisita Championship is held in Tarlac on May 9-11.

Constantino, who swept the last two LPGT legs last year, including the inaugural Match Play Invitational at Villamor, tied for third at Caliraya Springs in Laguna two weeks ago, while Uy, who scored a breakthrough at Riviera in 2021, wound up joint fifth on the strength of a tournament-best 67 in the second round.

They expect to fight it out for top Luisita honors as Bacolod leg come-from-behind winner Chanelle Avaricio and Iloilo stop runaway champion Rianne Malixi are skipping next week’s event due to previous commitments.

Avaricio, who also won three LPGT legs last year, is set to vie in the Thailand, while top amateur Malixi is spearheading the country’s gold medal drive in both the individual and team competitions in the Cambodia SEA Games slated on the same week of the Luisita Championship.

Malixi humbled multi-titled Princess Superal to win this event last year then went on to rule the Valley Golf and Riviera-Langer legs and cap a sterling campaign in the country’s premier ladies pro circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

But Constantino and Uy won’t be short of credible challengers in the 54-hole championship put up by ICTSI with reigning Order of Merit winner Chihiro Ikeda, Caliraya Springs leg joint third placer Florence Bisera, Sarah Ababa, Pamela Mariano, Apple Fudolin, Gretchen Villacencio, Kristine Fleetwood and Rev Alcantara all geared up for a grueling three-day battle in the heat at one of the country’s toughest courses.

Meanwhile, amateurs Laurea Duque and Eunhua Nam of Korea spice up the compact field that also includes pros Sheryl Villacensio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Miñoza and Majorie Pulumbarit.