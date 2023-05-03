^

Sports

Gilas player availability for FIBA World Cup a non-issue, says Chot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 11:30am
Gilas player availability for FIBA World Cup a non-issue, says Chot
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes does not expect problems when it comes to players' availability when the 2023 FIBA World Cup rolls around in August.

As player presence in training and for the actual tournaments have been persistent problems leading up to other competitions like the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Reyes believes that it will be all in for the World Cup.

"There's no problem sa World Cup. There's a lot of players naman [that] are available because all of the tournaments all over the world are going to be on hold," Reyes said after the World Cup draw last weekend.

Of note, the PBA is also holding off its 48th season until October to give way for the World Cup.

"There's [not] gonna be [any] kind of conflict with any tournaments anywhere. So it's really a matter now of sitting down with the coaching staff and putting the team together," he said.

One of the biggest questions for the roster is who will be the naturalized player on deck for Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas, with Justin Brownlee, Jordan Clarkson and Ange Kouame all available at that time.

With the World Cup still a ways away, Reyes eyes crucial preparation time, particularly with tune-up games against quality teams.

"In the end that’s really going to be determined by how well we can prepare, how well we can get together, play together, and how many quality tune-up games we can get before the actual World Cup," said Reyes.

"I think that’s going to be the most important because that’s what we’re able to do in 2014, I thought we were able to put in a very good tune-up preparation schedule so when it came at the World Cup time in 2014 we were playing at a very high level. Hopefully we can get to that level this time," he added.

Reyes said the team already has a couple of training camps lined up, and that they will begin their trips by the middle of June.

Gilas Pilipinas is in Group A of the World Cup with Italy, Angola and the Dominican Republic.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Game-winning trey lifts Lions over Archers

Game-winning trey lifts Lions over Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda bounced back big time from a loss, hammering out an 82-79 upset of title-holder EcoOil-La Salle...
Sports
fbtw

ABAP unveils heavyweight

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s not often that ABAP enlists a heavyweight but in the coming SEA Games, a rarity will trend as 6-5 former basketball player Markus Tongco battles in the 92kg division.
Sports
fbtw

Is Angola beatable?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It won’t be easy for the Philippines to survive the first round of eliminations in the FIBA World Cup with Italy, Dominican Republic and Angola in the same group.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas eye SEA Games breakthrough

Filipinas eye SEA Games breakthrough

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification: Done. Asean women’s championship triumph: Done.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, NU belles go for kill; Archers, Tams clash in KO tiff

La Salle, NU belles go for kill; Archers, Tams clash in KO tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paghiram sa GCash mas pinadali, pinagaan
Sponsored

Paghiram sa GCash mas pinadali, pinagaan

11 days ago
Ngayon, sa paglunsad ng GGives, GLoan at GCredit ng e-wallet app na GCash, mabibigyan ang mas maraming Pilipino...
Sports
fbtw
Paano &lsquo;di magwaldas ngayong pasko?

Paano ‘di magwaldas ngayong pasko?

By Mer Layson | December 15, 2021 - 8:00am
Narito ang mga pupuweding gawin upang hindi magwaldas ngayong darating na pasko.
Sports
fbtw
Kahit may pandemya, tuloy and deliber ng Pang-Masa

Kahit may pandemya, tuloy and deliber ng Pang-Masa

By Ronnie M. Halos | December 9, 2021 - 12:00pm
Frontliners din ang mga newspaper vendor. Kahit may pandemya patuloy sila sa pagtitinda para may mabasa ang masa.
Sports
fbtw
Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at Believe, pinormalisa ang pakikipagsosyo

Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at Believe, pinormalisa ang pakikipagsosyo

December 4, 2021 - 9:10am
Pormal nang lumagda ang mga liderato ng mga nangungunang kumpanya sa musika, ang Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at ang Believe,...
Sports
fbtw
Kontribusyon ng Pang Masa &lsquo;di nabibilang sa numero

Kontribusyon ng Pang Masa ‘di nabibilang sa numero

By Joy Cantos | December 2, 2021 - 6:02pm
Minsan pa ay pinatunayan ng Pang Masa (PM) na ang kontribusyon nito sa hanay ng mga mamba­basa sa diyaryong tab­loid...
Sports
fbtw
SM Supermalls marks milestone with the first-ever virtual &lsquo;SuperKids Day&rsquo;

SM Supermalls marks milestone with the first-ever virtual ‘SuperKids Day’

October 20, 2020 - 9:00am
SM Supermalls and its kiddie shoppers across the country recently made history with the celebration of the first-ever virtual...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with