Carino hits header as U-22 Azkals salvage draw vs Cambodia in SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 10:30am
Carino hits header as U-22 Azkals salvage draw vs Cambodia in SEA Games
The U-22 Philippine Azkals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games
FF Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – The U-22 Philippine Azkals were able to get themselves on the board in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after they forced a 1-1 draw against hosts Cambodia at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

Trailing all game long and with their semis bid already in peril, Dov Carino headed in the equalizer in added time to shock the hosts and take a share of the points.

Ky Rina put the hosts ahead at the 26th minute as the young Azkals were left playing catch-up.

The Philippines looked headed for another early exit in the group stages before Carino pumped life back into the country's campaign in Phnom Penh.

The draw dragged Cambodia down to four points, but they still lead Group A as Indonesia and Myanmar, both with three points, have both yet to play their second game of the tournament.

Only the top two teams of the group move on to the crossover semifinals. The Philippines are fourth with their solitary point.

The Filipino booters look to continue their chase for a spot in the semifinals with Rob Gier coaching from the sidelines when they face Timor Leste on Thursday.

They also collide with Myanmar on May 10.

