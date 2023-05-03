MPBL: Brutas, Duremdes power Quezon City past Valenzuela

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Gaz N Go found its rhythm in the second half and subdued Valenzuela XUR Holes Realty Inc., 88-79, on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Imus Sports Complex.

Powered by Andrei Duremdes and Joseph Brutas, Quezon City clawed back from a 34-50 deficit before halftime to seize control at 79-70 and check a six-game slide in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Brutas poured 21 points, including 16 in the second half, while Duremdes fired 16, including eight in the same span, to help raise Quezon City's record to 2-6.

The 6-foot-4 Duremdes, son of MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, showed his versatility by grabbing nine rebounds, issuing six assists, making two steals and blocking a shot in 24 minutes and 13 seconds of play to earn best player honors.

Zeus Pedrosa and Reymond Penafiel added 10 points each for Quezon City, which extended Valenzuela's losing run to seven.

Valenzuela got 14 points from homegrown Carl Bryan Lacap, 12 from Stephen Steinl and 11 from Darell Manliguez.

The MPBL goes to the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Pasig against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Zamboanga against Makati at 6 p.m. and Rizal against Pasay at 8 p.m.