King of the Court crowns 1-on-1 royalty in Manila Brawl

MANILA, Philippines – The first ever Manila Brawl one-on-one basketball tournament was held to a rousing success at the Boost Basketball in Caloocan on Monday, May 1.

King of the Court (KOTC) Sports Pte Limited, a basketball app company from Singapore, staged the one-day event, which drew 125 hoop enthusiasts who competed in three categories.

A total of 44 young men competed in the Boys Under-16 division, where Kian Diva emerged champion.

Meanwhile, Rica Francisco topped 28 other female players to win the tough Women’s Division. The Open Men’s Division, which had 52 entries, saw Joshua Vidal winning the title.

All three champions received cash prizes, KOTC merchandise and KOTC championship rings.

KOTC President and founder Gerald Lim flew in from Singapore with his team and worked closely with respected coach Kalvin Sangalang, local businessman Bryan Lu, and KOTC brand ambassadors Jason Tan and Jasmine Malto to put up the one-on-one spectacle which was streamed on social media, YouTube and the KOTC app.

Doing commentary for the playoff games was Rex Christian Trinidad, also known as DJ Adam of Wish 107.5.

The KOTC app, a revolutionary basketball platform using blended technology, focuses on one on one basketball and enables a player to track his or her performance.

Photo release Hoopers during the Manila Brawl use the King of the Court App to track their performance

The KOTC allows players to video their one-on-one games, monitors the players’ statistics, and provides guided feedback.