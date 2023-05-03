^

Sports

King of the Court crowns 1-on-1 royalty in Manila Brawl

Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 9:15am
King of the Court crowns 1-on-1 royalty in Manila Brawl
Manila Brawl winners Kian Diva, Rica Francisco, and Joshua Vidal
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – The first ever Manila Brawl one-on-one basketball tournament was held to a rousing success at the Boost Basketball in Caloocan on Monday, May 1.

King of the Court (KOTC) Sports Pte Limited, a basketball app company from Singapore, staged the one-day event, which drew 125 hoop enthusiasts who competed in three categories.

A total of 44 young men competed in the Boys Under-16 division, where Kian Diva emerged champion.

Meanwhile, Rica Francisco topped 28 other female players to win the tough Women’s Division. The Open Men’s Division, which had 52 entries, saw Joshua Vidal winning the title.

All three champions received cash prizes, KOTC merchandise and KOTC championship rings.

KOTC President and founder Gerald Lim flew in from Singapore with his team and worked closely with respected coach Kalvin Sangalang, local businessman Bryan Lu, and KOTC brand ambassadors Jason Tan and Jasmine Malto to put up the one-on-one spectacle which was streamed on social media, YouTube and the KOTC app.

Doing commentary for the playoff games was Rex Christian Trinidad, also known as DJ Adam of Wish 107.5.

The KOTC app, a revolutionary basketball platform using blended technology, focuses on one on one basketball and enables a player to track his or her performance.

Hoopers during the Manila Brawl use the King of the Court App to track their performance
Photo release

The KOTC allows players to video their one-on-one games, monitors the players’ statistics, and provides guided feedback.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Game-winning trey lifts Lions over Archers

Game-winning trey lifts Lions over Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda bounced back big time from a loss, hammering out an 82-79 upset of title-holder EcoOil-La Salle...
Sports
fbtw

ABAP unveils heavyweight

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s not often that ABAP enlists a heavyweight but in the coming SEA Games, a rarity will trend as 6-5 former basketball player Markus Tongco battles in the 92kg division.
Sports
fbtw

Is Angola beatable?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It won’t be easy for the Philippines to survive the first round of eliminations in the FIBA World Cup with Italy, Dominican Republic and Angola in the same group.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda rebounds, stuns La Salle in PBA D-League

San Beda rebounds, stuns La Salle in PBA D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda bounced back big time, hammering out an 82-79 upset ax on titleholder EcoOil-La Salle in the...
Sports
fbtw

MVP Group promotes peace through sports

10 hours ago
Sports can become a powerful platform to promote a safe and inclusive space to share the empowering message of camaraderie, resilience, and hope in communities.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
International Harry Potter Day: Harry Potter Studio UK virtual tour
Exclusive

International Harry Potter Day: Harry Potter Studio UK virtual tour

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
Revisit the books and the film series through the following photos and reels:
Sports
fbtw
TikTok reveals summer travel 2023 trends, Rustan's bares new brands for jet-setting men

TikTok reveals summer travel 2023 trends, Rustan's bares new brands for jet-setting men

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
For Filipinos, summer season means travelling to their favorite beach destinations.  
Sports
fbtw
In photos: 10 unique places to stay in for your next vacation

In photos: 10 unique places to stay in for your next vacation

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 23 hours ago
Have you always stayed in the same vacation categories every time you took a break from work or enjoyed a long weekend with...
Sports
fbtw
Top 6 most popular destinations to visit in the UK this May

Top 6 most popular destinations to visit in the UK this May

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Take a look at some of the highlights of the six most searched destinations in the United Kingdom on Agoda for travel in May...
Sports
fbtw
Visit 'forgotten' bridge in Rizal's 'El Filibusterismo,' Taytay Falls in Majayjay, Laguna

Visit 'forgotten' bridge in Rizal's 'El Filibusterismo,' Taytay Falls in Majayjay, Laguna

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Once upon a time, Majayjay, Laguna, was known as the summer capital of the Philippines, especially during the Spanish colonial...
Sports
fbtw
Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route
Sponsored

Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

5 days ago
Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with