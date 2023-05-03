Bolden eyes better showing for Filipinas in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's national football team forward Sarina Bolden is looking to rewrite the history books once again as the Filipinas begin their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia Wednesday night.

After a historic bronze medal in Hanoi last year, where they ended a decades-long podium finish drought, Bolden hopes for another program-best finish in the biennial meet.

Never having finished better than bronze, Bolden believes that the team can do even more this time around.

"We're definitely expecting to do better than we did. The last SEA Games, we were able to get that bronze, which was like a big moment for us. It's been a long time since we got bronze, and we really earned it," Bolden said in a video posted by the team.

"I'm hoping we can go for gold, and I believe we can do that. We're definitely trying to achieve higher than we did last time." she added.

But it will be no cake walk for the reigning AFF Women's Championship titlists as they are grouped with the likes of Myanmar and defending champion Vietnam.

The Filipinas first go up against Myanmar, a team they beat, 2-1, for the bronze in Hanoi. They then face Malaysia on May 6 before finishing up the group stage against Vietnam on May 9.

Worth noting is the fact that the defending champions will be eager to get back at the Philippines, who thrashed them 4-0 in the semifinals of the AFF Women's Championship.

Still, Bolden believes that the team is peaking at the right time and that they are ready for the challenges ahead.

"Everyone feels like it's a good environment to be back. I know it's a short turnaround, but everyone's excited, and the energy feels good right now in the first training," said Bolden.

Philippines-Myanmar kicks off 9 p.m., Manila time at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh.