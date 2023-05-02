San Beda rebounds, stuns La Salle in PBA D-League

Games Wednesday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. – AMA vs Perpetual

4 p.m. – EcoOil-DLSU vs PSP Gymers

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda bounced back big time, hammering out an 82-79 upset ax on titleholder EcoOil-La Salle in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Peter Alfaro came through with a game-winning triple in the last 3.9 seconds as the Red Lions made up for a dismaying 94-92 meltdown against neophyte PSP Gymers to barge into the win column.

Alfaro had 10 points for a solid coverage on Jacob Cortez and Yukien Andrada with 19 and 18 markers, respectively. San Beda improved to 1-1, tying La Salle and PSP behind first-game winner Perpetual (1-0) so far in the seven-team D-League tilt.

“Our last game was really heartbreaking but just told the boys to move on. It’s a next play mentality for us. They showed that character in this game,” said coach Yuri Escueta as his wards almost wasted a 79-68 lead before Alfaro came to the rescue.

Earlier, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta stomped PSP Gymers back to the ground with a 93-82 win behind the 27-10 double-double of Arthur Roque in only 24 minutes of play.

Three more players finished in double figures for the Altas as the Gymers failed to follow up their rousing debut win against the Red Lions.

Mark Nonoy (24) paced La Salle while Jayvee dela Cruz (23) led PSP.

The scores:

First Game

Perpetual 93 – Roque 27, Nitura 16, Razon 13, Ferreras 13, Omega 6, Sevilla 6, Movida 3, Ramirez 3 Abis 2, Nunez 2, Pagaran 2, Barcoma 0, Flores 0, Boral 0.

PSP Gymers 82 – Dela Cruz 23, Acuña 16, Bayla 15, Yutuc 7, Gabriel 5, Dino 5, Olegario 3, Mohammad 2, Velchez 2, Soriano 2, Castillo 2.

Quarterscores: 22-16, 37-37, 69-56, 93-82

Second Game

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 82 – Cortez 19, Andrada 18, Tagle 10, Alfaro 10, Puno 7, Payosing 7, Cuntapay 4, Gallego 4, Visser 3, Royo 0, Jopia 0

EcoOil-La Salle 79 – Nonoy 24, Quiambao 20, David 9, Cortez 6, Nelle 6, Escandor 6, Nwankwo 4, Abadam 4, Macalalag 0, Alao 0, Reyes 0, Gollena 0.

Quarterscores: 22-16, 43-41, 67-60, 82-79