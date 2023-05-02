^

Sports

Swimming leaders join forces to promote welfare of tankers

Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 3:47pm
Swimming leaders join forces to promote welfare of tankers
COPA president Eric Buhain (right) shakes hands with SLP chief Fred Ancheta.

MANILA, Philippines – Leaders of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) and Swimming League Philippines (SLP) — two of the country’s biggest swimming associations — put their best foot forward to unite the swimming community and consolidate all programs and activities for the betterment of Philippine swimming.

COPA president and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain and SLP chief Fred Ancheta met over weekend in a private meeting arranged by a common friend where they discussed some pressing issues, particularly the advancement and upliftment of Filipino swimmers.

“This is good for Philippine swimming as both leaders acknowledge the importance of inclusiveness and collaboration for the betterment of all stakeholders, the athletes in particular and the Philippine sports in general,” said Buhain, a two-time Olympian, and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

“Kailangan kasi yung interest ng komunidad at hindi yung pansarili lang ang dapat nating isipin at bigyan ng kahalagahan. In the end, ang mga Filipino swimmers at ang sports ang mabibiyayaan kung tayo ay magkakaisa at magkakasundo sa isang pananaw,” added Buhain.

For his part, Ancheta stressed that meeting the legendary swimmer on the issue of unity is long overdue as he remained steadfast to support any program beneficial for homegrown swimmers, including those in the grassroots level.

“We’re very happy and proud to be part of the new dawn in Philippine swimming. The SLP from the time of the late swimming icon Susan Papa to the leadership of my predecessor Joan Mojdeh has always after the swimmer’s welfare,” stressed Ancheta.

Both COPA and SLP boast a range of programs for their more than a hundred affiliated regional members nationwide.

Ancheta said he discussed with Buhain the willingness of SLP to open all its tournaments to COPA members and to other clubs and groups that not affiliated with either of the two associations. Buhain, for his part, said COPA, since its formation in 2018, has organized events and tournaments open to all swimming group regardless of its affiliation.

Both leaders also expressed their desire for coaches’ education exchange program to strengthen the level of knowledge and competitiveness of local coaches.

“Yung exclusiveness na policy before ang talagang inaayawan namin. We’re in COPA is always after the welfare of all athletes. Sa aming tournament, libreng nakakasali ang mag estudyante mula sa public school. This year, sinama na rin naming sa aming programa ang BiFin at Para athletes,” claimed Buhain.

Ancheta said he sought Buhain’s help for the legislation of Drown Free Philippines and Coaches Development and Enhancement Program, which is SLP’s centerpiece programs for their members in the provinces.

“Kung maging batas ito, mas maraming makikinabang at matutulungan dahil maging sa schools, sa mga barangay at komunidad magiging mandatory itong training. Although, napapalibutan ang bansa ng karagatan, maraming kaso na naitatala na nalunod,” said Ancheta.

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reyes foresees tough grind

Reyes foresees tough grind

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes isn’t sure what to expect from the opposition in the coming SEA Games but because of a rule...
Sports
fbtw
Curry&rsquo;s Warriors vs LeBron&rsquo;s Lakers

Curry’s Warriors vs LeBron’s Lakers

17 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 50 points in a record-shattering performance Sunday to send the defending champion Golden State Warriors...
Sports
fbtw

Draw could’ve been worse

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There were nine countries available to join the Philippines in Group A of the FIBA 2023 World Cup draw that was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
POC distributes SEAG kits on time

POC distributes SEAG kits on time

17 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee went the extra mile over the weekend to complete the distribution of national team kits to...
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla feels good chasing title at Luisita

Mondilla feels good chasing title at Luisita

17 hours ago
Clyde Mondilla hopes to put it all together back at “home” in pursuit of the elusive win when the Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT gets the better of Ginebra in PBA Esports, too

TNT gets the better of Ginebra in PBA Esports, too

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Talk 'N Text kept mastery of rival Barangay Ginebra, this time in a virtual arena after completing a 3-0 sweep in the grand...
Sports
fbtw
Swimming leaders join forces to promote welfare of tankers

Swimming leaders join forces to promote welfare of tankers

2 hours ago
Leaders of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) and Swimming League Philippines (SLP) put their best foot forward...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic, Nuggets build 2-0 lead vs Suns

Jokic, Nuggets build 2-0 lead vs Suns

4 hours ago
Nikola Jokic erupted with 39 points as the Denver Nuggets staged a fourth-quarter rally to eclipse the Phoenix Suns, 97-87,...
Sports
fbtw
'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

4 hours ago
Mount Everest is set to see record numbers of climbers this season, with around 1,000 people expected to attempt mountaineering's...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig defeats Davao, wins 3rd Pro Chess title

Pasig defeats Davao, wins 3rd Pro Chess title

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Pasig King Pirates are in a class of their own.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with