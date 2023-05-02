Swimming leaders join forces to promote welfare of tankers

MANILA, Philippines – Leaders of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) and Swimming League Philippines (SLP) — two of the country’s biggest swimming associations — put their best foot forward to unite the swimming community and consolidate all programs and activities for the betterment of Philippine swimming.

COPA president and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain and SLP chief Fred Ancheta met over weekend in a private meeting arranged by a common friend where they discussed some pressing issues, particularly the advancement and upliftment of Filipino swimmers.

“This is good for Philippine swimming as both leaders acknowledge the importance of inclusiveness and collaboration for the betterment of all stakeholders, the athletes in particular and the Philippine sports in general,” said Buhain, a two-time Olympian, and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

“Kailangan kasi yung interest ng komunidad at hindi yung pansarili lang ang dapat nating isipin at bigyan ng kahalagahan. In the end, ang mga Filipino swimmers at ang sports ang mabibiyayaan kung tayo ay magkakaisa at magkakasundo sa isang pananaw,” added Buhain.

For his part, Ancheta stressed that meeting the legendary swimmer on the issue of unity is long overdue as he remained steadfast to support any program beneficial for homegrown swimmers, including those in the grassroots level.

“We’re very happy and proud to be part of the new dawn in Philippine swimming. The SLP from the time of the late swimming icon Susan Papa to the leadership of my predecessor Joan Mojdeh has always after the swimmer’s welfare,” stressed Ancheta.

Both COPA and SLP boast a range of programs for their more than a hundred affiliated regional members nationwide.

Ancheta said he discussed with Buhain the willingness of SLP to open all its tournaments to COPA members and to other clubs and groups that not affiliated with either of the two associations. Buhain, for his part, said COPA, since its formation in 2018, has organized events and tournaments open to all swimming group regardless of its affiliation.

Both leaders also expressed their desire for coaches’ education exchange program to strengthen the level of knowledge and competitiveness of local coaches.

“Yung exclusiveness na policy before ang talagang inaayawan namin. We’re in COPA is always after the welfare of all athletes. Sa aming tournament, libreng nakakasali ang mag estudyante mula sa public school. This year, sinama na rin naming sa aming programa ang BiFin at Para athletes,” claimed Buhain.

Ancheta said he sought Buhain’s help for the legislation of Drown Free Philippines and Coaches Development and Enhancement Program, which is SLP’s centerpiece programs for their members in the provinces.

“Kung maging batas ito, mas maraming makikinabang at matutulungan dahil maging sa schools, sa mga barangay at komunidad magiging mandatory itong training. Although, napapalibutan ang bansa ng karagatan, maraming kaso na naitatala na nalunod,” said Ancheta.