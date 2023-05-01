Galitsky-Malixi SEA Games gold medal duel looms

MANILA, Philippines – While talents abound in women’s play of the Cambodia SEA Games golf competitions, Thailand’s Eila Galitsky and Rianne Malixi of the Philippines could be heading for a shootout in all three days of the individual event at the Garden City Golf Club in Phnom Penh.

The region’s two emerging stars have both competed in a number of international tournaments but never really had the chance to slug it out mano-a-mano with the upcoming SEAG expected to provide a venue for both players to showcase their shotmaking skills and mental toughness in pursuit of the coveted gold medal.

The 32nd biennial Games actually kicked off last weekend with competitions in chess, cricket and football although the formal opening ceremony will be held Friday, May 5, at the Morodok Techno Stadium.

Golf unwraps on Monday, May 8, with the men’s and women’s competitions to be played on a stroke play format over 54 holes for the individual event while the team championship will be disputed via the match play format.

Malixi chipped in for birdie on the fourth playoff hole to beat Singapore’s Suanne Loh in their head-to-head clash and deliver the bronze for Team Philippines in the last SEAG in Vietnam last year.

Malixi, however, wound up joint ninth in individual play with Lois Kaye Go finishing fourth and ICTSI teammate Mafy Singson winding up eighth.

The troika will also anchor the country’s medal drive in Cambodia with Malixi appearing to be the best bet for a medal based on her recent performances, including another victory in the local ladies pro circuit in Iloilo last month.

While she fell short of her title bid in the Royal Junior in Japan a couple of weeks back, the 16-year-old shotmaker believes she’s got what it takes to seriously contend for the SEAG gold this time.

But Galitsky is also in tip-top form with the Thai-Canadian coming off a remarkable tied for 28th finish in Chevron Championship in Texas two weeks ago.

She easily took the low amateur honors in the LPGA Tour’s first major in the season where she gained entry after topping the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Singapore last March where Malixi wound up tied for 13th.

Galitsky went on to post a career-best No. 101 in the world amateur ranking with Malixi slipping two rungs lower to No. 102 after reaching her best ranking of No. 100 last month.

That should make them the top bets in the upcoming SEAG competitions with Galitsky out to keep the individual gold won by now LPGA Tour campaigner Natthakritta Vongtaveelap in Vietnam.

“Thailand will take home four gold medals as the Thai golfers have excelled in recent domestic and international competitions,” said Golf Association of Thailand sec-gen Kittisak Chaimongkoltrakul.

Malixi, however, is out to reclaim the crown won by Bianca Pagdanganan at Luisita in the 2019 SEAG in Manila with Go and Singson likewise all geared up not just for individual play but also in the team competitions which the country also ruled four years ago.

Others expected to crowd Galitsky and Malixi are Singapore’s Aloysa Atienza, Jaymie Ng and Loh, Malaysia’s Geraldine Wong, Ng Jing Xuen and Foong Zi Yu, Vietnam’s Le Chuc An, Than Bao Nghi and Doan Xuan Khue Minh, and Holly Halim. Kristina Yoko and Elaine Widjadja of Indonesia.