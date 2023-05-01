^

Sports

Mondilla to bank on home edge in chase of elusive win

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 2:04pm
Mondilla to bank on home edge in chase of elusive win
Clyde Mondilla

MANILA, Philippines – Clyde Mondilla hopes to put it all together back at “home” in pursuit of the elusive win when the Philippine Golf Tour swings to Tarlac for the ICTSI Luisita Championship beginning May 9.

“Sana nga, makabawi na sa Luisita (Hopefully, I can recover at Luisita),” said Mondilla after losing steam in the final round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship two weeks ago and ending up fifth.

The 2019 Philippine Open champion has also put himself in contention in Bacolod last month but was unable to a unleash a strong finishing kick that has marked his previous triumphs, the last at Pradera Verde in 2020 where he rallied from way back with a closing 67 then edged four others in a playoff to snatch the PGT Asia crown.

But back at Luisita, which he also calls home and where he won last in 2018, the Del Monte ace is confident he can make the most of his local knowledge of the Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout to get back into the winner’s podium.

He also feels as though there is an unfinished business at Luisita after yielding the crown to Miguel Tabuena in sudden death last year.

But a slew of seasoned campaigners and rising stars are all primed for a crack at the championship, ensuring another spirited title chase in the P2 million event serving as the fourth leg of this year’s PGT put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Tony Lascuña, for one, is brimming with confidence after snapping a pair of runner-up finishes in Bacolod and Iloilo with a big victory at Caliraya, making him the marked player next week, along with Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa, who scored a breakthrough with an imposing triumph in Iloilo.

Dutch Guido van der Valk, the runaway back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner, is also tipped to contend for the championship given his brand of play that could fit at the tight, water-laced layout.

Others in the hunt are Reymon Jaraula, Michael Bibat, Jhonnel Ababa, Marvin Dumandan, Elmer Salvador, Mars Pucay and Jay Bayron and young guns Sean Ramos, Gabby Manotoc and Korean Rho Hyun Ho.

But no one comes into the event with as much confidence as Mondilla, who is using the tournament as part of his buildup for his Asian Development Tour campaign, starting with the Phuket Open on May 25-28 in Thailand.

“I’m really preparing to compete again in the ADT with an eye on earning a shot at an Asian Tour card next year,” said Mondilla.

CLYDE MONDILLA

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Nuggets blast Suns in opener

15 hours ago
Jamal Murray scored 20 of his game-high 34 points in the second half and added nine assists, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of the Western...
Sports
fbtw

New Crispa-Toyota memories

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
It may seem unfathomable that bitter rivals, mortal enemies could bury the hatchet and come together in fellowship, more so if they were part of the most famous rivalry in Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

6 hours ago
Stephen Curry's epic 50-point effort stole the spotlight, but Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds to deliver his own heroics...
Sports
fbtw
Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Kung Fu Kid is a few steps closer from possibly becoming China’s first male UFC champion.
Sports
fbtw

Cricketers assured of SEAG medal

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The debuting cricket team passed its first major test with flying colors and in doing so, assured the Philippines of at least a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORYAL - Totoo ang El Ni&ntilde;o

EDITORYAL - Totoo ang El Niño

15 hours ago
Hindi haka-haka lamang ang El Niño na kahaha­rapin ng bansa sa huling bahagi ng 2023. Totoo ito kaya ngayon pa...
Sports
fbtw

Mataas na revenue collection ng Makati

By Abby Binay | 15 hours ago
Maligayang Araw ng mga Manggagawa, Proud Makatizens­!
Sports
fbtw

Tong-pats’: NFA illegal na aangkat ng bigas

By James M. Bondoc | 15 hours ago
Ilegal na aangkat ng bigas ang National Food Authority.
Sports
fbtw

Balik-COVID? Huwag na sana!

By AL G. Pederoche | 15 hours ago
Halos dalawang taon na sapul nang luwagan ang mga health protocols kaugnay ng COVID-19.
Sports
fbtw
EDITORYAL &mdash; Huwag maging kampante

EDITORYAL — Huwag maging kampante

1 day ago
HINDI pa dapat maging kampante at ipagpatuloy ang nakaugaliang pag-iingat upang hindi mahawahan ng COVID-19.
Sports
fbtw

UNO, numero uno rin sa panggagantso

By Ben Tulfo | 1 day ago
WALA talagang kadala-dala itong Unlimited Network of Opportunities o mas kilala bilang UNO Network Marketing.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with