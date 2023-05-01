^

Sports

Clinical operator Retamar of NU named UAAP men's volleyball week's best

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 1:34pm
Clinical operator Retamar of NU named UAAP men's volleyball week's best
NU's Joshua Retamar is the second men's volleyball player, after UST's Josh Ybañez, to win the weekly citation.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – In back-to-back seasons, National University's volleyball teams achieved the improbable — earn an outright finals berth by sweeping the elimination round.

Almost a year removed from the Lady Bulldogs' 16-0 sweep of UAAP Season 84, their men's team is looking to duplicate their feat. The Bulldogs won all 14 of their elimination round matches in Season 85, extending their winning streak to 32 games dating back to Season 81 in 2019.

Providing the steady hand in playmaking was setter Joshua Retamar, whose clinical performances earned the final Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week citation for Season 85 presented by San Miguel Corporation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

He posted all-around stats of 19 excellent sets, six points, and eight digs in the 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 decision against second place UST last April 26.

Crucial were his tosses to teammates that helped break a 17-all tie that would have sent the game into a deciding set.

Retamar was even more impressive during the record-setting 25-11, 28-26, 16-25, 25-23 win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles by putting up 22 excellent sets on top of four points.

"Masasabi ko na nandito kami sa Finals kami ulit, and siyempre gusto namin mag-champion sa men's volleyball," Retamar said after the win.

"Ito ang ginagawa namin. Pinapakita namin ang talent namin. Para din sa next batch namin na ito ang dadalhin nila," he added.

"Kung paano kami mag-lead ng team, so ayun ang gusto naming maipakita sa players na gustong mag-lead sa team."

The Bulldogs withstood a 32-point explosion from Blue Eagle Kennedy Batas, which prevented a straight set sweep by the rampaging NU side.

"Siyempre, nakakainis yung ganon na sana straight sets namin pero natural lang naman na nangyayari sa game ‘yun kaya sabi ko sa kanila simula ulit, strong start tayo," explained Retamar.

Retamar is the second men's volleyball player, after UST's Josh Ybañez, to win the weekly citation that has MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

Retamar nosed out fellow NU stalwarts Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, UST captain Eya Laure, La Salle's Angel Canino, and Adamson's Kate Santiago for the honor.

The Bulldogs await the winner of the stepladder semifinals set to be disputed by La Salle, FEU and UST.

BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Nuggets blast Suns in opener

15 hours ago
Jamal Murray scored 20 of his game-high 34 points in the second half and added nine assists, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of the Western...
Sports
fbtw

New Crispa-Toyota memories

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
It may seem unfathomable that bitter rivals, mortal enemies could bury the hatchet and come together in fellowship, more so if they were part of the most famous rivalry in Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

6 hours ago
Stephen Curry's epic 50-point effort stole the spotlight, but Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds to deliver his own heroics...
Sports
fbtw
Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Kung Fu Kid is a few steps closer from possibly becoming China’s first male UFC champion.
Sports
fbtw

Cricketers assured of SEAG medal

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The debuting cricket team passed its first major test with flying colors and in doing so, assured the Philippines of at least a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Managkapuyo nasikop sa drug bust

Managkapuyo nasikop sa drug bust

By Romeo Marantal | 1 day ago
Mag live-in partners nasikop sa gipahigayon nga buybust operation sa Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit sa PRO-7, Sabado...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Pba player patay sa aksidente sa SRP viaduct

Ex-Pba player patay sa aksidente sa SRP viaduct

By Romeo Marantal | 1 day ago
Kanhi PBA player ang nadugang sa talaan sa mga nakalas tungod sa aksidente nga anha nahitabo sa SRP viaduct sa Siyudad sa...
Sports
fbtw
Barangay ASF Task Force gahina&rsquo;g tag P1 million

Barangay ASF Task Force gahina’g tag P1 million

By Le Phyllis F. Antojado-Orillaneda | 1 day ago
Mohatag og tag usa ka milyon ka pesos ang Probinysa sa Sugbo ngadto sa mga local government units alang sa surveillance,...
Sports
fbtw

Sabong i-regulate sa Talisay, tigbakay dakpon gihapon

By Gabriel Bonjoc | 1 day ago
Gipahibawo sa konseho sa Dakbayan sa Talisay nga naaprobahan na ang ordinansa nga nag-regulate sa pagpahigayon og tari sa buwangan sa siyudad.
Sports
fbtw

SWAT team tukoron sa Talisay

By Gabriel Bonjoc | 1 day ago
Magtukod ang kagamhanan sa Dakbayan sa Talisay ang grupo sa Special Weapon and Tactics alang sa dugang pwersa sa kapolisan nga mohatag og seguridad sa Talisaynon.
Sports
fbtw

18 ka bagong graduates sa PNPA napuno sa PRO-7

By Decemay P. Padilla | 1 day ago
Nadungangan ang pwersa sa kapulisan sa Police Regional Office-7 human nga 18 ka mga bag-ong graduates sa Philippine National Police Academy MASIDTALAK Class of 2003 ang nadestino dinhi.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with