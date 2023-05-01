^

Sports

Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 9:47am
Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot
Song Yadong defeated Ricky Simon via technical knockout.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – The Kung Fu Kid is a few steps closer from possibly becoming China’s first male UFC champion.

Behind brilliant striking and a sound strategy, eighth-seeded bantamweight Song Yadong defeated Ricky Simon via technical knockout at the 1:10 mark of the fifth round to claim his ninth win in the UFC (overall 20-7-1, 1 no contest) last Sunday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas,.

The fight was televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

It was a huge rebound from his loss to Cory Sandhagen in September of 2022. 

In a brawl where both fighters connected against one another, it was Song who delivered the more telling shots as he got Simon’s timing. The 25-year-old Chinese fighter dropped Simon right before the end of the fourth round then once more in the fifth. This time, the bell did not save Simon as Song rained down hammer fists on the former.

Song landed 110 strikes to the mere 64 of Simon and 105 of them were significant. Simon, on the other hand, attempted nine takedowns but was only successful in two of them. 

However, the power of Song was evident as he time and again rocked Simon, who saw his five-match win streak stopped. Simon dropped to 20-4.

With the TKO victory, Song said, "I'm so happy, I'm extremely happy tonight! Ricky is a very tough opponent but tonight is my night. Next, I want to fight a top five fighter! Sean O'Malley! Or Chito Vera, you want a rematch?"

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, surging middleweights Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk came out with expected all-action performances. 

Oleksiejczuk put on the pressure, forcing Borralho to defend and get creative. Borralho went right to his Brazilian jiu jitsu in the second round, and worked his way to a rear naked choke submission victory. 

"I knew he was coming very hard. But my corner said 'He's tired' and that's when I got him. Did you like my performance? My double leg (takedown) is the best in UFC! I have the best team in the world - the fighting nerds. This is the fighting nerds takeover!" said Borralho.

Four fighters were awarded Performance of the Night — Song Yadong, Caio Borralho, Rodolfo Vieira who reversed the tide of his own fight against Cody Brundage, and Marcus McGhee, whose rear-naked choke forced Journey Newson to tap out.

Action resumes on May 7 in UFC 288 with the eagerly awaited bantamweight title bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. 

This fight will be televised on Premier Sports on cable television as well as on TapGo TV.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Nuggets blast Suns in opener

11 hours ago
Jamal Murray scored 20 of his game-high 34 points in the second half and added nine assists, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of the Western...
Sports
fbtw
Scola bares advise for Gilas Pilipinas ahead of World Cup bid

Scola bares advise for Gilas Pilipinas ahead of World Cup bid

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Scola was present at the draw on Saturday that saw the Philippines grouped with Italy, Angola, and the Dominican Republic...
Sports
fbtw

New Crispa-Toyota memories

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
It may seem unfathomable that bitter rivals, mortal enemies could bury the hatchet and come together in fellowship, more so if they were part of the most famous rivalry in Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot

Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Philippines was grouped with familiar foes in Group A: Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy in the group stages — teams...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas draws old foes

Gilas draws old foes

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Old conquerors stand in the way of Gilas Pilipinas and its objective of advancing to the next round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

Song Yadong inches closer to UFC bantamweight title shot

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Kung Fu Kid is a few steps closer from possibly becoming China’s first male UFC champion.
Sports
fbtw
Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

Looney's rebounding helps Warriors rout Kings and advance

1 hour ago
Stephen Curry's epic 50-point effort stole the spotlight, but Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds to deliver his own heroics...
Sports
fbtw

Ilustre claims COPA Golden Goggle crown

11 hours ago
Team Ilustre East Aquatic collected 30 gold medals including 17 in the BiFin event and claimed the overall championship at the close of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. Golden Goggle 3rd and 4th legs at...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas lineup for SEAG bared

11 hours ago
The Filipinas are bringing back the core of their AFF Women’s Championship-winning team as they hunt for a historic gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw

Cricketers assured of SEAG medal

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The debuting cricket team passed its first major test with flying colors and in doing so, assured the Philippines of at least a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with