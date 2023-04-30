Team Ilustre crowned overall champ in COPA Golden Goggle

MANILA, Philippines – Team Ilustre East Aquatic continued its dominance with 30 gold medals, including 17 in the BiFin event, and claimed the overall team champion in the conclusion of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) Golden Goggle 3rd and 4th leg at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila on Sunday.

After leading the team to a 21-gold medal haul in the opening day on Saturday, national boys 13-under record-holder Jamesray Mishael Ajido pulled off another remarkable performance, winning four gold medals — including three in the BiFin event. This as Team Ilustre ruled with a combined score of 4,682 points in the tournament powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and MILO.

The 14-year-old veteran internationalist bested his opponents in the BiFin 100 freestyle, clocking 52.27 seconds as well as in 200 free (1:56.15) and 50 free (22.80). The Grade 7 student from Montessori Integrated School-Antipolo then claimed his fourth gold medal, winning the classic (regular) swimming event in the boys 100m backstroke with a time of 1:02.47.

Other multiple gold medal winners in BiFins under Team Ilustre are Zoe Adrienne Terrible in girls 16-yrs 200free (2:16.11), 50 free (27.56) and 100 free (1:00.25); Yoana Ysabelle Bersamin in girls 13-yrs 200 free (2:20.83), 200 free (2:56.99) and 50 free (28.57); Rio Rafaella Balbuena in girls 17-yrs 200 free (2:18.59), 50 free (27.17), 100 free (1:02.67) and 100m back in classical swim (1:20.87); and Andrina Rose Victor in girls 9-yrs 200 free (3:01.76).

Also contributing in Team Ilustre’s runaway victory are Luke Amber Arano in boys 17-yrs 50 free (22.33); Allyssa Cabatian in girls 15-yrs 50 free (26.02) and 100 free (57.27); Ethan Dulin in boys 15-yrs 100 free (55.77); Claine Lim in girls 13-yrs 100 free (1:20.24); and Ruth Sula in girls 15-yrs 100free (1:21.54).

“Yung purpose namin to include BiFin events is to expose the discipline sa ating mga batang swimmers and to their parents. Hindi naman kami nagkamali dahil marami yung sumali and actually mas mabilis yung time nila rather than sa classic swimming. Through COPA president and Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain, regular na sa calendar of event natin ang BiFin at para-swimmers. Talagang nagulat at natuwa ang ating crowd sa kanila,” said tournament director Chito Rivera.

Rivera said he expects more participants in COPA’s next tournament — the Inter-School and Inter-Club Championships — set from May 20-21 also at the same venue.

The weekend crowd also welcomed the participation of two para-athletes in Diaresa Robles and Jolie Novillas, both S14 swimmers, in the girls 18-yrs old and over class. The latter won two silver medals in the 50m backstroke (45.17) and 100m back (1:26.68).

“This is part of their preparation for the coming ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia. Nagpapasalamat kami sa COPA ang isinama ang para-athletes sa kanilang programa,” said national para coach Leo Ramos.