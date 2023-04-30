^

Sports

Lady Falcons seize 3-seed at expense of Lady Tams

Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 2:46pm
Lady Falcons seize 3-seed at expense of Lady Tams
Kate Santiago
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University sealed the third seed in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball Final Four after fending off Far Eastern University, 25-22, 26-28, 25-15, 25-17, on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Usual suspects Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu delivered anew with 21 and 18 points, respectively, for the Lady Falcons.

Ending the elimination round at 10-4, the best since a 12-win season in 2007-08, Adamson will face the twice-to-beat and No. 2 seed, National University, in the semifinals.

University of Santo Tomas settled for the No. 4 seed and will meet top-ranked De La Salle University in the other Final Four bracket.

"Opportunity ito for greatness," said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee on the upcoming semis.  "Yung mga kalaban namin nakakakuha naman tayo ng set or two so ibig sabihin pwede, ibig sabihin may chance. Anytime na may chance na pwedeng ilaban, laro lang, laban lang."

With FEU ahead 11-10, Lucille Almonte and Kate Santiago delivered the Lady Falcons' final blow on a 9-3 blast to pull away and complete the win in two hours and 14 minutes.

Down 26-25 in the second set, Jov Fernandez came through for the tie before Lorene Toring's error gave FEU the lead, and Alyzza Devosora iced the set with an off-the-block kill, 28-26.

But Adamson responded with a blazing 16-8 start in the third set, all the way to the 25-15 win to move on the verge of victory.

Toring also produced 13 points while Almonte dazzled with her overall performance of 10 points, 22 excellent receptions, and 16 digs.

The Lady Tamaraws finished fifth with a 6-8 record, a huge leap from their 1-13 card last season.

Fernandez came through for FEU with 18 points, Jean Asis made 13 points, while Gerzel Petallo and Devosora had 11 points apiece.

Tin Ubaldo was all over the court with 11 excellent sets, seven points, including four blocks, and 15 digs.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gabe, Scola reunite at Tenement

Gabe, Scola reunite at Tenement

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
It was at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Seville, Spain, where Gabe Norwood posterized Luis Scola with a transition dunk during...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas draws old foes

Gilas draws old foes

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Old conquerors stand in the way of Gilas Pilipinas and its objective of advancing to the next round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot

Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The Philippines was grouped with familiar foes in Group A: Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy in the group stages — teams...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Brit boxers in ABAP camp

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Two Filipino-British boxers are training at Teachers Camp in Baguio, hoping to impress ABAP coaches for a chance to represent the country maybe at the Asian Games and even the Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Bustamante clinches podium in F1 Academy debut

Bustamante clinches podium in F1 Academy debut

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Bustamante finished P2 in Race 1, where she and PREMA Racing teammate Marta Garcia completed a 1-2 finish, making the most...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Self-isolation in the movies

Self-isolation in the movies

By Fiel Estrella | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Our days in quarantine have been compared to post-apocalyptic dystopia and endless time loops — but how do movies actually...
Sports
fbtw
The Strokes have paved the way for a &lsquo;New Abnormal&rsquo;

The Strokes have paved the way for a ‘New Abnormal’

By Fiel Estrella | April 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven years after ‘Comedown Machine,’ The Strokes have finally released their sixth album — and it couldn’t...
Sports
fbtw
How Dima innovates reproductive health in the country

How Dima innovates reproductive health in the country

By Fiel Estrella | April 18, 2020 - 12:00am
On recently launched website Dima, customers of all ages (though take note: minors require valid prescriptions from physicians)...
Sports
fbtw
River Phoenix is on Spotify, and other extraordinary things

River Phoenix is on Spotify, and other extraordinary things

By Fiel Estrella | April 18, 2020 - 12:00am
With his band Aleka’s Attic, River Phoenix advocated for what he believed in and carved out a cult following without...
Sports
fbtw
Four moments that made us cringe while in quarantine

Four moments that made us cringe while in quarantine

By Margarita Buenaventura | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The world is scrambling to “flatten the curve” — that is, to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases...
Sports
fbtw
What &lsquo;solusyong medikal&rsquo; really means for every Filipino

What ‘solusyong medikal’ really means for every Filipino

By Fiel Estrella | March 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A week of Metro Manila in quarantine raises concerns as to how ill-prepared the country is for a pandemic like COVID-19 —...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with