Lady Falcons seize 3-seed at expense of Lady Tams

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University sealed the third seed in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball Final Four after fending off Far Eastern University, 25-22, 26-28, 25-15, 25-17, on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Usual suspects Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu delivered anew with 21 and 18 points, respectively, for the Lady Falcons.

Ending the elimination round at 10-4, the best since a 12-win season in 2007-08, Adamson will face the twice-to-beat and No. 2 seed, National University, in the semifinals.

University of Santo Tomas settled for the No. 4 seed and will meet top-ranked De La Salle University in the other Final Four bracket.

"Opportunity ito for greatness," said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee on the upcoming semis. "Yung mga kalaban namin nakakakuha naman tayo ng set or two so ibig sabihin pwede, ibig sabihin may chance. Anytime na may chance na pwedeng ilaban, laro lang, laban lang."

With FEU ahead 11-10, Lucille Almonte and Kate Santiago delivered the Lady Falcons' final blow on a 9-3 blast to pull away and complete the win in two hours and 14 minutes.

Down 26-25 in the second set, Jov Fernandez came through for the tie before Lorene Toring's error gave FEU the lead, and Alyzza Devosora iced the set with an off-the-block kill, 28-26.

But Adamson responded with a blazing 16-8 start in the third set, all the way to the 25-15 win to move on the verge of victory.

Toring also produced 13 points while Almonte dazzled with her overall performance of 10 points, 22 excellent receptions, and 16 digs.

The Lady Tamaraws finished fifth with a 6-8 record, a huge leap from their 1-13 card last season.

Fernandez came through for FEU with 18 points, Jean Asis made 13 points, while Gerzel Petallo and Devosora had 11 points apiece.

Tin Ubaldo was all over the court with 11 excellent sets, seven points, including four blocks, and 15 digs.