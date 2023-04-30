^

Chot: Olympics is bigger picture in FIBA World Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 11:28am
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is looking further than the 2023 FIBA World Cup as a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics is also dangled for the best performing team in the region come August.

After Gilas Pilipinas was drawn into Group A on Saturday, with Italy, Angola, and the Dominican Republic, Reyes admitted that he was also keeping tabs on where our fellow Asian countries landed.

Aiming to not only make a splash in the World Cup, but also fight for a spot in the Summer Games, Reyes was keen on seeing tougher assignments for Asian powerhouses.

"It's not only that, but I was also looking at the other groups right? Because it's important that our other Asian competitors are in tough groups because the best Asian teams is the one that goes to the Olympics." said Reyes after the draw.

"I think China has a pretty good group, they drew South Sudan. Iran, [also], I think was the one that drew Ivory Coast. Those are teams that they can beat. So you know, as much as I was looking at our group, I was also looking at what the other Asian teams drew as well because that's gonna who is the best placed Asian team." he added.

With our group, Reyes admitted that the draw could've gone better for the Nationals.

But still, the tactician who led Gilas in the 2014 FIBA World Cup is hopeful for a better showing this time around.

"Our objective here is to get to the Olympics in 2024. That's the goal, that's the dream. Hopefully, we can get a win or two in this World Cup to give us a chance to qualify for the Olympics." said Reyes.

As for who will be in the lineup come August, Reyes says it will be about how the players gel together, and not just pure talent.

"We’re not picking the best talent. we’re putting a best team together. We’re not putting a group of superstars. We want to pick the best team possible." he said.

