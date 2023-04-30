^

Bolden, Long lead Filipinas in SEA Games bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 1:18pm
MANILA, Philippines — Sarina Bolden and Hali Long were among the familiar faces named to the 20-woman squad headed to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia beginning May 3.

Bolden is joined by fellow mainstay forwards Isabella Flanigan, and Quinley Quezada. The returning Chandler McDaniel also makes an appearance after a stellar comeback in the first round of Olympic qualifiers.

Meanwhile, defenders Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Sofia Harrison, and Eva Madarang join Long in the backline.

Olivia McDaniel and Kiara Fontanilla were named goalkeepers for Alen Stajcic.

Midfielders, meanwhile, feature some newcomers in Natalie Oca, and Sabine Ramos.

Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Jaclyn Sawicki, and youth standout Isabella Pasion round up the roster.

Inna Palacios and Chantelle Maniti are also headed to Cambodia as reserves.

The Filipinas will face a tall task in trying to repeat or even improve upon their bronze medal finish in the last edition of the SEA Games as they are grouped with defending champions Vietnam.

Also in their group are Myanmar, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The Filipinas face Myanmar first on May 3 before clashing with Malaysia on May 6th.

The Nationals then face Vietnam, who will be seeking revenge after their 0-4 loss to the Philippines in the AFF Women's Championship semifinal, on May 9.

The Filipinas will need to finish in the Top 2 of their group to advance to the semifinals.

