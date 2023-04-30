^

Abando, Anyang gain pivotal 2-1 lead in KBL finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 9:25am
Abando, Anyang gain pivotal 2-1 lead in KBL finals
MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC seized a crucial 2-1 lead over the Seoul SK Knights as they took Game Three of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League finals, 81-70, at Jamsil Students Gymnasium on Saturday.

After stumbling in the opener, Abando once again chipped in an efficient performance as he tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks in almost 34 minutes of play for the league leaders.

It was a tale of two halves for the KGC as they turned the tide after being down by as much as 13 points early as they outscored the defending champions, 50-33, in the second half.

Oh Se-keun paced Anyang in the convincing victory with 23 points, nine boards, and two assists.

Omari Spellman chipped in 16 markers, seven boards, and one assist.

Bukyung Choi paced the Knights in the loss with 23 markers on 7-of-9 shooting.

Abando and Anyang will look to take the dominant 3-1 lead when Game Four tips off on Monday, May 1.

