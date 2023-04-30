^

Sports

Fil-Brit boxers in ABAP camp

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 30, 2023 | 12:01am

Two Filipino-British boxers are training at Teachers Camp in Baguio, hoping to impress ABAP coaches for a chance to represent the country maybe at the Asian Games and even the Olympics. They’re featherweight Tom Welland and light welterweight Brady Cronin, who both flew in from the UK over two weeks ago to try out for the national pool.

“They reached out to Eumir (Marcial) and Carlo (Paalam) online and I got in touch with them and their parents,” said ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo. “Tom is showing promise, has skills and grit. I’m not sure if he can beat Ian Clark Bautista at this point but he can if he continues his progress. I told them before coming over, they might just be training with no serious intention of competing for the Philippines. They’re trying out for the team.”

Manalo noted that nobody is guaranteed a slot in the Asian Games. “There will be a camp in Baguio after the SEA Games which will serve as tryouts for the Asian Games,” he said. “Tom and Brady are invited to join. We’re really happy to have both in Baguio. They present a new style and some challenge to our boxers so it’s beneficial. Coach Don (Abnett) oversees their training.”

According to the London weekly Boxing News magazine, Welland has won his last 15 bouts since September and during a stretch, he swept nine assignments in 10 weeks in four countries. “I’m half-Filipino,” said Welland. “My mum is from the Philippines. I’m training with the (national) team and there’s the Asian Games in September. If I get a medal there, I qualify for the Olympics. I’m a left-handed orthodox boxer and can box southpaw like (Manny) Pacquiao. I think he’ll like my style. I’m not a stand-up straight puncher. I’m a rough inside fighter.” His amateur record is 35-3. One of his most impressive wins was a one-punch knockout over Alvin Warukata in Sweden last year.

“I was 13 when I started boxing,” he said. “I was playing football for Cambridge United. They wanted me to do strength and conditioning and I went to a boxing gym. I never went back to football. I was never big enough to be a footballer anyway. I’m 5-8 and at 14, I was playing two years up against lads who were 6-3.”

Welland’s sister Ella is also a boxer. “She boxed people’s heads off,” said Welland, referring to his sister’s performance at the recent Golden Girl Box Cup in Sweden. “She beat two Swedish girls then got an Irish girl in the final. Ella hit her with a right hand early on then picked her off. Ella could end up in the Olympics as well.” Welland and Cronin, who won the gold at the King of the Ring tournament in Sweden in 2019, are out to follow in the footsteps of another Fil-Brit John Marvin, who’s fighting for the Philippines in the coming Cambodia SEA Games.

ABAP

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team Ilustre dominates COPA Golden Goggle

Team Ilustre dominates COPA Golden Goggle

10 hours ago
The two young swimmers won three gold medals each to power Team Ilustre East Aquatic to an unprecedented 21 gold-medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs turn back Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs turn back Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The defending champions clawed themselves out of a 0-2 hole to improve to 11-3 and clinch the other twice-to-beat advantage...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos make presence felt in Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific

Filipinos make presence felt in Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 11 hours ago
Out of the 60 players in the tournament, 13% (eight players) are Filipinos. 
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers make light work of Lady Warriors

Lady Spikers make light work of Lady Warriors

7 hours ago
Final Four-bound De La Salle University made swift work of University of the East, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, to enter the...
Sports
fbtw
NBA execs to work for better visibility of WNBA in the Philippines

NBA execs to work for better visibility of WNBA in the Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
As Filipinos continue to be known for their love of basketball, NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh and NBA Deputy Commissioner...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars

WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 3, 2018 - 1:32pm
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.
Sports
fbtw
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome

Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome

May 3, 2018 - 12:39pm
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018

Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 3, 2018 - 12:24pm
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...
Sports
fbtw
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire

LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 2, 2018 - 7:15pm
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;

Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’

May 2, 2018 - 5:57pm
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...
Sports
fbtw
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines

'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines

May 2, 2018 - 5:31pm
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with