Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 10:34pm
Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot
Chot Reyes
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes now has a clear picture of what he needs to prepare for when the 2023 FIBA World Cup kicks off in Manila this August.

The Philippines was grouped with familiar foes in Group A: Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy in the group stages — teams they've played against in recent years.

Under the tutelage of Yeng Guiao, the Nationals faced Angola and Italy in the previous World Cup held in China, where they went winless.

Meanwhile, a cadet-laden Gilas crew coached by Tab Baldwin took on the Dominican Republic in the previous Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia and lost, 94-67.

Asked about his initial thoughts on the draw, Reyes said it could've gone better for the hosts.

"Well, you know, this is the World Cup so there is no such thing as an easy draw. But the best way I can categorize it, it's not ideal, but it could've been better," said Reyes after the draw.

"I would've hoped that the last pick would've been the Ivory Coast instead of Angola because I thought that Angola was the tougher team, not that Ivory Coast is weak by any means," he added.

Gilas will play their first game at the Philippine Arena, colliding with the Domincan Republic first on August 25. 

The Filipinos will later head to the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where all other Group A and Group B matches will be played. 

They will clash with Angola on the 27th and will also be there for their last group phase game against Italy on August 29.

Despite his thoughts on the draw, Reyes is thankful that the stage has finally been set on what Gilas can expect.

"You know, like I said, it is what it is. It's a good thing is, that now, we have some clarity on whom we're playing and what kind of preparation is necessary to be at our best come August," said Reyes.

Reyes and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas will look to improve on a winless campaign in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

