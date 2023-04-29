'90s PBA player Rodulfo Enterina Jr. dies in Cebu City motorcycle crash

MANILA, Philippines — Former professional basketball player Rodulfo Enterin Jr. died on Saturday after being involved in a tragic vehicular incident in Cebu City.

Entertina was riding his motorcycle along South Road Properties when his motorcycle crashed into a trailer truck on Saturday morning, according to a report by The Freeman.

Entertina was reportedly identified through his license. The truck driver, on the other hand, was identified as Jinghis Tan.

Tan, in a report by SunStar Cebu, said the victim was "overtaking continously until he was no longer visible in his rearview mirror."

Entertina, also known by his nickname "Rudy," played for the University of Visayas before being drafted into the PBA by Purefoods in the 1991.

It could be remembered that four other Cebuano players were drafted into the PBA that year, namely Ruel Gomez, Egay Macaraya and Mark Tallo. — James Relativo with reports from The Freeman