^

Sports

'90s PBA player Rodulfo Enterina Jr. dies in Cebu City motorcycle crash

Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 3:56pm
'90s PBA player Rodulfo Enterina Jr. dies in Cebu City motorcycle crash
Aftermath of motorcycle incident involving Rodulfo Enterin Jr., April 29, 2023
The Freeman

MANILA, Philippines — Former professional basketball player Rodulfo Enterin Jr. died on Saturday after being involved in a tragic vehicular incident in Cebu City.

Entertina was riding his motorcycle along South Road Properties when his motorcycle crashed into a trailer truck on Saturday morning, according to a report by The Freeman.

Entertina was reportedly identified through his license. The truck driver, on the other hand, was identified as Jinghis Tan.

Tan, in a report by SunStar Cebu, said the victim was "overtaking continously until he was no longer visible in his rearview mirror."

Entertina, also known by his nickname "Rudy," played for the University of Visayas before being drafted into the PBA by Purefoods in the 1991.

It could be remembered that four other Cebuano players were drafted into the PBA that year, namely Ruel Gomez, Egay Macaraya and Mark Tallo. — James Relativo with reports from The Freeman

CEBU

MOTORCYCLE

PBA

ROAD CRASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayweather to fight ex-crime boss' grandson in exhibition

Mayweather to fight ex-crime boss' grandson in exhibition

7 hours ago
Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts, but continues to appear in fights that do not count towards...
Sports
fbtw

Honoring commitments

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
Once again, the ugly, underground practice of PBA players playing in unsanctioned games has resurfaced.
Sports
fbtw
Kings stay alive with convincing win over Warriors

Kings stay alive with convincing win over Warriors

6 hours ago
Malik Monk scored 28 off the bench and point guard De'Aaron Fox added 26 for the Kings, who are back in the playoffs for the...
Sports
fbtw
Endgame run sends Celtics past Hawks

Endgame run sends Celtics past Hawks

17 hours ago
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 62 points and the Boston Celtics clamped down late to hold off the Atlanta Hawks...
Sports
fbtw
Slovenia's Rok Mo&#382;ic eager to show out for Filipinos in VNL

Slovenia's Rok Možic eager to show out for Filipinos in VNL

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After garnering attention in his first trip to the country in the previous edition of the VNL, Možic wants to show an...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Ilustre dominates COPA Golden Goggle

Team Ilustre dominates COPA Golden Goggle

2 hours ago
The two young swimmers won three gold medals each to power Team Ilustre East Aquatic to an unprecedented 21 gold-medal haul...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs turn back Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs turn back Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The defending champions clawed themselves out of a 0-2 hole to improve to 11-3 and clinch the other twice-to-beat advantage...
Sports
fbtw
Gier leads U-22 Azkals as SEA Games bid kicks off vs Indonesia

Gier leads U-22 Azkals as SEA Games bid kicks off vs Indonesia

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Today, as head coach of the Philippine Under-22 Men’s Team that will kick-off its Southeast Asian Games campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos make presence felt in Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific

Filipinos make presence felt in Valorant Champions Tour: Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Out of the 60 players in the tournament, 13% (eight players) are Filipinos. 
Sports
fbtw
NBA execs to work for better visibility of WNBA in the Philippines

NBA execs to work for better visibility of WNBA in the Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
As Filipinos continue to be known for their love of basketball, NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh and NBA Deputy Commissioner...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with