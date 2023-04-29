Team Ilustre dominates COPA Golden Goggle

MANILA, Philippines — National junior record-holder in boys 13-under Jamesray Mishael Ajido and Patricia Mae Santor showed incredible promise by dominating their respective classes.

The two young swimmers won three gold medals each to power Team Ilustre East Aquatic to an unprecedented 21 gold-medal haul at the start of Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA)- Golden Goggle 3rd and 4th leg on Saturday at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

As expected, Ajido, the country’s newest homegrown swimming phenom after winning two gold medals in the ASEAN junior championship last month, bested his rivals in the boys 14-yrs old 100-m freestyle. He clocked 57.51 seconds, just over three seconds ahead of runner-up Ashton Jose of Leviathan Swim Club (1:00.23).

Ajido repeated over Jose (28.66) in their 50-m butterfly duel with a time of 26.51 seconds before the Grade 7 student from Montessori Integrated School-Antipolo anchored his team -- which included Maria Barreto, Ivoh Gantala and Santor -- to victory in the mixed 400m medley relay.

“Masayang masaya po dahil yung mga ginawa naming sa training ni coach Ramil (Ilustre) talagang nagawa naming. Mas napabilis ko yung time ko. Hopefully po mas mabilis na timed ang magawa sa second day ng tournament,” said Ajido, who broke two junior records in the 50m butterfly (27.18) and 200m backstroke (2:20.38) in last year’s Philippine National Age Group Swimming Championship.

Meanwhile, Santor won the gold in the girls 15-yrs 200-m breastroke after clocking 2:57.80 to edge Rhetz Andaya of Golden Flippers (2:59.78) and teammate Alyssa Cabatian (3:08.03).



She also finished first in the 50-m butterfly (30:46) over Baby Pagurayan (34.43) and Cabatian (34.64), and in the 100-m freestyle (1:06.02) against Riana Santiago of Marikina swim (1:07.33) and Cabatian (1:08.39).

Other gold medal winners for team Ilustre are Cyrus Boletche in the boys 17-yrs 50m butterfly (30.03); David Tristan Reyes in the boys 10-yrs 100-m backstroke (1:35.82); Isla Solis in the girls 7-yrs 200-m back (2:10.18), 50m fly (1:08.62) and 100m free (2:01.61); Yoanna Bersamin in girld 13-yrs 100m free (1:10.85); Jada Cruz ingirls 14-yrs 100m free (1:06.89); Rio Balbuena in girls 17-yrs 100m free (1:06.99), 200m breast (3:04.07); Maria Barreto in girls 16-yrs 50m free (31.73); David Reyes in boys 10-yrs 50m butterfly (40.93), 100m free (1:26.66); and Christoff Boleche in boys 13-yrs 300m breast (3:05.04);

COPA vice president and tournament director Chito Rivera said action in bifin swimming and the participation of para-athletes highlight the second day of the tournament powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and MILO.