^

Sports

Team Ilustre dominates COPA Golden Goggle

Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 2:53pm
Team Ilustre dominates COPA Golden Goggle
Jamesray Mishael Ajido (left) and Patricia Mae Santor
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — National junior record-holder in boys 13-under Jamesray Mishael Ajido and Patricia Mae Santor showed incredible promise by dominating their respective classes.

The two young swimmers won three gold medals each to power Team Ilustre East Aquatic to an unprecedented 21 gold-medal haul at the start of Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA)- Golden Goggle 3rd and 4th leg on Saturday at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

As expected, Ajido, the country’s newest homegrown swimming phenom after winning two gold medals in the ASEAN junior championship last month, bested his rivals in the boys 14-yrs old 100-m freestyle. He clocked 57.51 seconds, just over three seconds ahead of runner-up Ashton Jose of Leviathan Swim Club (1:00.23).

Ajido repeated over Jose (28.66) in their 50-m butterfly duel with a time of 26.51 seconds before the Grade 7 student from Montessori Integrated School-Antipolo anchored his team -- which included Maria Barreto, Ivoh Gantala and Santor -- to victory in the mixed  400m medley relay.

“Masayang masaya po dahil yung mga ginawa naming sa training ni coach Ramil (Ilustre) talagang nagawa naming. Mas napabilis ko yung time ko. Hopefully po mas mabilis na timed ang magawa sa second day ng tournament,” said Ajido, who broke two junior records in the 50m butterfly (27.18) and 200m backstroke (2:20.38) in last year’s Philippine National Age Group Swimming Championship.

Meanwhile, Santor won the gold in the girls 15-yrs 200-m breastroke after clocking 2:57.80 to edge Rhetz Andaya of Golden Flippers (2:59.78) and teammate Alyssa Cabatian (3:08.03).
 
She also finished first in the 50-m butterfly (30:46) over Baby Pagurayan (34.43) and Cabatian (34.64), and in the 100-m freestyle (1:06.02) against Riana Santiago of Marikina swim (1:07.33) and Cabatian (1:08.39).

Other gold medal winners for team Ilustre are Cyrus Boletche in the boys 17-yrs 50m butterfly (30.03); David Tristan Reyes in the boys 10-yrs 100-m backstroke (1:35.82); Isla Solis in the girls 7-yrs 200-m back (2:10.18), 50m fly (1:08.62) and 100m free (2:01.61); Yoanna Bersamin in girld 13-yrs 100m free (1:10.85); Jada Cruz ingirls 14-yrs 100m free (1:06.89); Rio Balbuena in girls 17-yrs 100m free (1:06.99), 200m breast (3:04.07); Maria Barreto in girls 16-yrs 50m free (31.73); David Reyes in boys 10-yrs 50m butterfly (40.93), 100m free (1:26.66); and Christoff Boleche in boys 13-yrs 300m breast (3:05.04);

COPA vice president and tournament director Chito Rivera said action in bifin swimming and the participation of para-athletes highlight the second day of the tournament powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and MILO.

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs shoot for key spots

Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs shoot for key spots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
National U shoots for an outright finals berth and a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four as its men’s and women’s...
Sports
fbtw

Honoring commitments

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Once again, the ugly, underground practice of PBA players playing in unsanctioned games has resurfaced.
Sports
fbtw
Endgame run sends Celtics past Hawks

Endgame run sends Celtics past Hawks

16 hours ago
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 62 points and the Boston Celtics clamped down late to hold off the Atlanta Hawks...
Sports
fbtw
How can a Filipino player make it to the NBA? Deputy commissioner bares ideal pathway

How can a Filipino player make it to the NBA? Deputy commissioner bares ideal pathway

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
As the country continues to search for its first basketball hero to make it to the world’s best hoops league, Tatum...
Sports
fbtw
Booters, chessers, cricketers start Philippines SEAG campaign

Booters, chessers, cricketers start Philippines SEAG campaign

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
A seasoned chess contingent aiming to make the right moves in the Cambodian version of the game.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
For the love of education: Make your passion a thriving career with Kumon
Sponsored

For the love of education: Make your passion a thriving career with Kumon

February 14, 2023 - 1:33pm
Sixty years since then, the love for learning has reached the lives of millions of children through the Kumon Method of Learning,...
Sports
fbtw
Lifelong learning or graduate education? Singapore professor shares his perspective
Sponsored

Lifelong learning or graduate education? Singapore professor shares his perspective

December 6, 2022 - 9:30am
Associate Professor Hairon Salleh shares his perspective on lifelong learning and the relevance of graduate education to meet...
Sports
fbtw
STI College welcomes back students for limited face-to-face classes

STI College welcomes back students for limited face-to-face classes

October 10, 2022 - 12:00am
More schools and educational institutions are now conducting limited face-to-face classes as the rate of COVID-19 cases in...
Sports
fbtw
How a Singapore professor revolutionized manufacturing technology with nanomaterials
Sponsored

How a Singapore professor revolutionized manufacturing technology with nanomaterials

September 30, 2022 - 10:04am
After experiencing the pain of losing a loved one to lung cancer at the tender age of 10, Assistant Professor Edison Ang turned...
Sports
fbtw
Adopting 'Minecraft: Education Edition' for game-based learning in Pinagbuhatan High School
Sponsored

Adopting 'Minecraft: Education Edition' for game-based learning in Pinagbuhatan High School

September 22, 2022 - 4:12pm
With the successful implementation of Minecraft: Education Edition in their curriculum, Pinagbuhatan High School becomes...
Sports
fbtw
ACCESS continues to pave way for excellence in online MCLE in Philippines

ACCESS continues to pave way for excellence in online MCLE in Philippines

September 19, 2022 - 3:15pm
Aside from curating the best topics, tapping today’s legal luminaries, and offering convenience through offering continuing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with