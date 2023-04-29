^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs turn back Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 2:43pm
Bella Belen
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs started flat but rebounded with a strong finish as they pulled off the reverse sweep over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 21-25, 28-30, 25-14, 25-13, 15-13, to end their elimination round campaign in UAAP Season 85 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

The defending champions clawed themselves out of a 0-2 hole to improve to 11-3 and clinch the other twice-to-beat advantage heading into the Final Four.

Ateneo looked primed to play spoiler to NU's bid when they took an extended set, 30-28, after Joan Narit blocked Alyssa Solomon for the two sets to none advantage.

But the Lady Bulldogs kept their cool and rebounded with back-to-back convincing set wins where they led by double digits to force the fifth set decider.

NU then staved off an upset seeking Ateneo side in the clincher with Bella Belen and Sheena Toring scoring on back-to-back rallies to break a 12-all deadlock and move to match point, 14-12.

While AC Miner saved one match point with a running attack, reigning MVP Belen finished off the Blue Eagles with a crosscourt hit.

Belen topscored for NU with 26 points, 25 of which came from attacks. Solomon, meanwhile, chipped in 25 markers.

"Siyempre po we’re very happy kasi nakuha na po namin yung twice-to-beat. Despite that, meron pa po kaming kailangang iimprove sa game na yun, which is yung pag-start namin nang maayos." said Belen after the win. 

"Kasi yung first and second set, hindi kami ganung katutok sa game kaya ganun yung kinalabasan. Balik sa training, panoorin namin yung game kung anong nangyari." she added.

Three other Lady Bulldogs finished in double-digit scoring, namely Toring (13), Erin Pangilinan (13) and Cess Robles (11).

Vanie Gandler paced Ateneo in the tough challenge with 20 markers while Faith Nisperos chipped in 17.

Earlier in men's play, the NU Bulldogs clinched their outright finals berth after beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles in four sets, 25-11, 28-26, 16-25, 25-23.

Buds Buddin and Ken Malinis connived, scoring 19 and 17 markers, respectively, to lead NU to the 14-0 sweep.

Meanwhile, Ateneo fell to 7-7 and will now hope for losses to La Salle (7-6) Saturday afternoon or to FEU (7-6) on Sunday to keep their bid for a Final Four spot alive.

Should La Salle or FEU tie Ateneo at 7-7, the teams will need to fight in a knockout game for the last spot in the semifinals. 

In the case of a 3-way tie, superior quotient will determine which of the three will earn the third spot in the semis, while the other two will still play in the KO match against the Blue Eagles.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
