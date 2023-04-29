^

Sports

Gier leads U-22 Azkals as SEA Games bid kicks off vs Indonesia

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 1:42pm
Gier leads U-22 Azkals as SEA Games bid kicks off vs Indonesia
Rob Gier
PFF

MANILA, Philippines — Even before Rob Gier hung up his boots for the Philippine Men’s Football National Team, he was already helping out as early as 2011 with the team’s scouting reports.

Gier poured over endless video and live matches to deliver detailed reports to help the national side in their matches, and as the team got better in all aspects, it is no surprise that the Azkals went on a huge upswing. 

Meanwhile, local football officials noted Gier’s eye for details.

Today, as head coach of the Philippine Under-22 Men’s Team that will kick-off its Southeast Asian Games campaign in Phnom Penh, Cambodia against Indonesia Saturday, one hopes that Gier’s ideas, toughness, and leadership will translate into a promising campaign.

Of that batch that was present for the Miracle of Hanoi back in December of 2010, the players who were thought to be going into coaching as well as possibly taking the reins of the Azkals one day included Phil Younghusband, Chris Greatwich, and Gier.

Now, it is a reality for the latter. Gierhas 66 international caps to his name along with two goals. 

“To be in this position is something I have been working towards the past seven years,” Gier said.

“I began my coaching journey as soon as I retired from playing with the goal of one day representing the national team again but in a coaching capacity.”

“To be here in the Southeast Asian Games is a huge honor for me and I will make sure I dedicate all my energy to the team over these next few weeks.”

Making the squad are Quincy Kameraad, Santiago Rublico, Kamil Amirul, Daniel Christensen, Dennis Chung, Justin Frias, Yrick Gallantes, Dov Cariño, Jacob Peña, Gavin Muens, Noah Leddel, Enrico Mangaoang, Jaime Sacopon, Carlo Dorin, Pocholo Bugas, Matt Ocampo, Harry Nunez, David Setters, John Lucero, and the Azkals Development Team’s leading scorer, Andres Aldeguer.

“Despite the limited preparation time, the camp has gone really well and the staff and the players have worked incredibly hard to deliver my ideas,” said Gier whose previous coaching stops included Oxford University and the Reading FC Women’s Team. “The players are a fantastic group to work with and there are some very good players here that show a lot of potential to make the next step to the senior team.”

“We recognize the size of the challenge ahead of us and the game against a very strong Indonesia team, will be a great test. We are here to compete and fight for every ball and we hope to represent the country in a positive way both on and off the pitch.”

Kick-off between Indonesia and the Philippines is at 5 p.m. at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs shoot for key spots

Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs shoot for key spots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
National U shoots for an outright finals berth and a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four as its men’s and women’s...
Sports
fbtw

Honoring commitments

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
Once again, the ugly, underground practice of PBA players playing in unsanctioned games has resurfaced.
Sports
fbtw
How can a Filipino player make it to the NBA? Deputy commissioner bares ideal pathway

How can a Filipino player make it to the NBA? Deputy commissioner bares ideal pathway

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
As the country continues to search for its first basketball hero to make it to the world’s best hoops league, Tatum...
Sports
fbtw
Booters, chessers, cricketers start Philippines SEAG campaign

Booters, chessers, cricketers start Philippines SEAG campaign

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
A seasoned chess contingent aiming to make the right moves in the Cambodian version of the game.
Sports
fbtw

Alforte strikes gold

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Sakura Alforte struck gold in women’s individual kata in the Karate 1 Youth League A in Coruna, Spain recently as part of her preparation for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set May 5 to 17 in Phnom Penh, ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Abril 29, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 14 hours ago
Hindi mo pagsisisihan sa pagpili ng mangi-ngibig kung puso at utak ang gagamitin. Kung sasabayan ang init ng panahon, makakahanap ng katapat. Kung papatulan ang mang-aasar o mangu-ngulit, tiyak may hindi inaasahang...
Sports
fbtw

Abril 28, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 1 day ago
Kumunsulta sa isang feng shui master bago magpatayo ng bahay. Ang chi o energy ng lugar ay mahalagang bagay na dapat isaa-lang-alang. Iwasan ang pagkahulog ng loob sa masugid na manliligaw dahil hindi compatible...
Sports
fbtw

Abril 28, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 1 day ago
Kumunsulta sa isang feng shui master bago magpatayo ng bahay.
Sports
fbtw

Abril 27, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 2 days ago
Ang mga kaibigan ay maaasahan ng tulong kung kailangan.
Sports
fbtw

Abril 26, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 3 days ago
Huwag maging magastos dahil darating ang tiyak na paglalaanan ng malaking halaga, na hindi maiiwasan.
Sports
fbtw

Abril 25, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 4 days ago
Kung magiging positibo ang pananaw, magsisimula ng maayos ang takbo ng buhay. Huwag makalimot na magpa-salamat sa Maykapal sa mga biyayang tinatamasa. Sa gabi, maligaya ang pagsasama sa piling ng minamahal. Lucky...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with