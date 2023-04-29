^

Sports

NBA execs to work for better visibility of WNBA in the Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 12:18pm
NBA execs to work for better visibility of WNBA in the Philippines
NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh (left) and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum
NBA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA is committed to helping increase the visibility of the WNBA here in the Philippines as one of the league's biggest markets outside of the United States.

As Filipinos continue to be known for their love of basketball, NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum are keen on growing the women's side even more.

With women's basketball in general rising across the US and the Philippines itself, as Gilas Pilipinas women spearhead the growth, Sheikh wants to tap in to the passionate fanbase in the country.

"It's a great question. We look at volleyball here amongst women and how popular the sport is, and we know that there are girls and women playing basketball," said Sheikh during a round table discussion with Philippine media on Thursday. 

"Our WNBA commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, doing an amazing job with our WNBA league. Part of what she's inspiring me to continue to focus on is women's sports and the WNBA in the Philippines. With that in mind, I think that's definitely a space that we can continue to look at and grow and develop. And we're committed to doing that," he added.

Though the NBA has generally been within reach for most of Filipino fans, the WNBA is a little more hard to come by — with almost none of its games available for free to watch for Filipinos.

The WNBA is also not quite as seen on the merchandise side with the only limited products available to Philippine fans through the NBA Store — both physical and online.

Tatum believes that with the momentum of the sport, there can be an opportunity to grow the WNBA fandom more.

"We did have limited [WNBA] merchandise in the store today. That was one of the things I talked to the store about, talked to the team about, where I think there's a lot more that we can do because we're seeing tremendous momentum of the WNBA, certainly in the US," Tatum said. 

"There's incredible enthusiasm around the WNBA outside of the United States. The team here [in the Philippines] is going to be very focused on how we continue to grow the sport at the grassroots level, through the distribution of our products, both the actual live games through media, but also the merchandise and other ways," he added.

Tatum, though, underscored the importance of having great collaborations in the market who will help them achieve a bigger audience for the WNBA in the country.

"I think what that will require is having partners in the market who are also committed to women's sports, and who are going to work with us to get those things out there," said Tatum.

