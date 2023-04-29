Filipino prospect Bangguigui beats Brazilian in ONE debut

Dave Bangguigui (in red gloves) towers over Marcus Paulo Amaral in their ONE strawweight MMA bout at ONE Friday Fights 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino MMA prospect Dave Bangguigui (9-1) celebrated his entry into the ONE Championship roster with a convincing victory over Brazil's Marcus Paulo Amaral (16-4) at ONE Friday Fights 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Bangguigui, a product of the ONE Warrior Series and fighting out of Fight Corps MMA, used his superior wrestling against Amaral to gain the favor of all three judges in the strawweight bout.

The 27-year-old was calculated at first, absorbing strikes from Amaral in the opening round.

But once Bangguigui found an opening, he rushed his foe and took the fight down to the ground where he seized control, while also landing a few elbows.

Bangguigui scored two takedowns in the opening round to dictate the pace of the match as he outwrestled his fellow ONE debutant.

The same story continued in the second and third rounds, where Amaral will attempt to keep the feet on the ground with his striking, but just couldn't stop Bangguigui's takedown attempts.

The Filipino's ground game pushed the Brazilian on the defensive as he continued to get his foe where he wanted him.

Bangguigui thus won his first ONE event since competing in ONE Warrior Series back in 2019.

In the main event, Gingsanglek Tor Laksong defeated Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi via second round knockout.