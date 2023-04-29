Slovenia's Rok MoÅ¾ic eager to show out for Filipinos in VNL

Slovenia's Rok Možic eager to show out for Filipinos in VNL

MANILA, Philippines — Slovenian volleyball star Rok Možic is drawing inspiration from his surprisingly large fan base here in the Philippines as he prepares for another Volleyball Nations League tour here in Manila later this year.

The Philippines play host to a number of pool games for Slovenia in July, after they first make stops in Japan and France.

After garnering attention in his first trip to the country in the previous edition of the VNL, Možic wants to show an improved version of himself this time around.

"Maybe [in] every game, there will come one new fan to see me... And when people buy tickets just to see me, it's something crazy." Možic told Philippine media in an exclusive interview via zoom on Friday.

"I practice now every day, I practice after with the national team just to become better and better to give satisfaction to these people that come to see me and they will enjoy my game." he added.

Currently, the 21-year-old is still playing in Italy with his club Verona as they near the end of their season. In a couple of weeks, he will join the national team in preparing for upcoming VNL, which begins early June.

One of the up and coming stars in his squad, Možic looks to his supporters to continue improving his skills.

"I will never stop to grow and to play better and better because every time my motivations are, for sure, the fans." he said.

As for the unexpected fan base he got in the Philippines, Možic says it was something that he couldn't believe at first.

During his birthday this year, Filipino fans rented an electronic billboard to greet him, which the volleyball star greatly appreciated.

"This is even more crazy." he said of the love he received from the Filipino fans.

"I went back to Slovenia because they gave me some days off for my birthday there, in one moment I see and I think okay, maybe this is fake, I don't know, somebody joked just because they like me so much and after, they said to me, this is real and it was really crazy and I'm really glad. I didn't know what to say because it never happened to me before and it's not something that happens to you every day."

Možic and Slovenia play four games in Manila in just as many days as they face Poland, China, Italy, and the Netherlands at the Mall of Asia Arena from July 5 to 9.