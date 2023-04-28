^

NU spikers shoot for advantageous UAAP volleyball fates

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 3:11pm
The NU Bulldogs
Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Center)

9 a.m. – NU vs ADMU (men)
11 a.m. – NU vs ADMU (women)
3 p.m. – UE vs DLSU (women)
5 p.m. – UE vs DLSU (men)

MANILA, Philippines – National University gets a shot at different but favorable destinies — an outright finals berth and a twice-to-beat bonus — as its men’s and women’s teams battle Ateneo squads in the penultimate elimination playdate of the UAAP Season 85 volleyball tournaments at the Filoil EcoOil Center.

Both defending champions in their divisions, the Bulldogs (13-0) clash with the Blue Eagles (7-6) at 9 a.m., for a potential free finals passage as the Lady Bulldogs shoot for a twice-to-beat advantage also against Ateneo (4-9) at 11 a.m.

At 3 p.m., the top-seeded women’s team in La Salle (12-1) figure in a non-bearing match against the University of the East (1-12) as the Green Spikers (7-6) tries to boost their Final Four bid versus the Red Warriors (5-8) at 5 p.m.

But the bigger pressure mounts on the Lady Bulldogs, who need to take care of business against the Blue Eagles to clinch the last win-once incentive and avoid any complications with challengers Santo Tomas and Adamson.

NU, thanks to a five-game winning streak, is currently alone at the second spot with a 10-3 card as the University of Santo Tomas (9-4) and Adamson (9-4) lurk behind. A win would assure its top-2 seeding while a loss otherwise would give either UST or Adamson a chance for a knockout match.

“One game at a time kami. Isa nalang at makukuha na namin ‘yung twice-to-beat. Hopefully, we’ll get there,” said reigning MVP Mhicaela Belen as the Lady Bulldogs stabilized their title defense bid in the nick of time with their fates depending on their own hands now.

NU, after sweeping Season 84 at 16-0 for its first women’s crown in 65 years, had its 20-game win streak ended against UST and bowed twice against La Salle before stringing five crucial victories in the second round.

The biggest of them all was a four-set revenge on the Golden Tigresses earlier this week, which they are hoping to capitalize for a similar dominant win against an already eliminated but still dangerous Blue Eagles unit.

For the Bulldogs, the mindset remains the same as they spike for a three-peat.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy. Pagpupursigihan namin para makuha naman itong last game,” said coach Dante Alinsunurin after sweeping the No. 2 UST in the men’s tilt that is still open for two Final Four slots among FEU, La Salle and Ateneo in a gridlock at 7-6.

