Ardina falls by 5 despite 68 in Copper Rock

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina missed closing in on American Savannah Vilaubi’s near-flawless nine-under 63 as she tripped at the finish as the defending champion fell five strokes off the pace with a 68 at the start of the Copper Rock Championship in Hurricane, Utah Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Ardina bucked a late backside start with three birdies against one bogey then put herself at joint fourth with three birdies in the first five holes at the front. But after three straight pars, the ICTSI-backed ace failed to get up-and-down on the par-4 9th for a pair of 34s, dropping her instead to a share of 11th with two rounds left in the $230,000 championship.

Ardina closed out with a solid 65 to rally from five down and win by two for her first Epson Tour victory at the Copper Rock Golf Course last year. While she missed the cut twice in her first three Epson Tour events this year, she remained upbeat of her chances for a reprise this week.

Abby Arevalo, meanwhile, shot three birdies against a bogey for a 70, the same output put in Clariss Guce, who mixed four birdies with two bogeys for a share of 28th, while Bianca Pagdanganan failed to sustain a two-birdie card after 12 holes with a bogey on No. 16. She ended up with a 71 for joint 39th.

But recent Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Caliraya Springs leg winner Pauline del Rosario scrambled for a 72 marked by three birdies but marred by a double bogey and a bogey that put her to just above the projected cut at joint 55th in a starting field of 120.

She actually bounced back from a 6 on the par-4 13th with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 and went one-under with another birdie on the second hole. But she missed the par-3 No. 7 and flubbed a par-putt bid from eight feet.

Vilaubi, meanwhile, birdied the first three holes at the back to launch her campaign then waxed hot after bogeying the par-5 No. 16 with a stirring seven-birdie string from No. 18 that thrust her into the lead on a 30-33 card, two strokes ahead of fellow American Therese Warner, who anchored her 65 on a pair of birdie-sprees — a four-straight binge from No. 3 and a three-birdie string from No. 10.

Ardina birdied all the long holes of the 6,552-yard course (Nos. 12, 16, 1 and 5) and gained strokes on Nos. 3 and 5 against bogeys on Nos. 14 and 9.

Arevalo opened her bid with a bogey on No. 1 but struck back with birdies on Nos. 3, 16 and 18, while Guce birdied Nos. 11 and 12 where she teed off but fumbled with two bogeys against the same number of birdies in the last six holes at the front.

Over in California, Yuka Saso blew a blistering backside start of four birdies with two double bogeys in the last five holes at the front to settle for an even-par 71 and drop to joint 52nd after 18 holes of the JM Eagle LA Championship of the LPGA Tour, also Friday.

Eager to rebound from a missed cut stint in the Chevron Championship, the season’s first major, Saso joined the assault on the par-71 Wishire Country Club layout with birdies on Nos. 10, 13, 15 and 16. But as she made the turn, she yielded a stroke on No. 1, regained it two holes later, only to drop two strokes on the par-4 No. 5. After a par on No. 6, she double-bogeyed the par-3 seventh then parred the last two for a 39-32.

Swede Linnea Johannson sizzled with a bogey-free 64 to seize control by one over Aussie Minjee Lee and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, who matched 65s, while India’s Aditi Ashok fired a 66 for a share of fourth with Americans Caroline Inglis and Danielle Kang, who carded identical 66s.