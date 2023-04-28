How can a Filipino player make it to the NBA? Deputy commissioner bares ideal pathway

MANILA, Philippines – NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum believes that it is a matter of when, not if, that a homegrown Filipino player successfully enters the NBA.

As the country continues to search for its first basketball hero to make it to the world’s best hoops league, Tatum bared his thoughts on what he thinks is the ideal path for a Filipino NBA aspirant.

Though there are many ways to get to the NBA, Tatum said that a homegrown Filipino must put himself in competitive situations early on; knowing just how small the eye of the needle is to crack an NBA roster, playing against average opponents just won't cut it.

Instead, Tatum thinks a prospect’s chances will increase if he is able to challenge himself internationally in the early stages of his development.

"Remember, the NBA has 450 people, basketball players, in the world. Right? It is probably one of the most competitive leagues in the world because there's only 450 places of the billions of people around the world who play basketball," Tatum told the Philippine media during a round-table discussion on Thursday.

"I do think the talent is here [in the Philippines]. The passion for the game is here. The infrastructure is here. I think it's probably just a matter of identifying that talent early and then putting them in competitive situations, maybe outside the Philippines, quite frankly, early, so they can develop and play against the best competition in the world," he added.

Tatum isn’t knocking on the talents of fellow Filipinos. Rather, he believes that a prospect must play against opponents who can push him to an even higher standard — one that would make him at par with the countless dreamers who share the same goal of entering the NBA.

"Because there's no doubt that here you're playing against the best in the country, right? I think that next level will be, how do you identify that talent that has potential and put them in situations where they're playing the best in the world? I think that's what we're focused on," he said.

"I think through that, inevitably, there will be a homegrown Filipino player that plays in the NBA," he continued.

Tatum also pointed to the NBA's traditional grassroots pathway — by participating in programs like the Jr. NBA, Basketball Without Borders and NBA Academy.