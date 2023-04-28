^

Sports

NU elevates former Bullpup guards Colonia, Timbang to seniors team

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 1:57pm
NU elevates former Bullpup guards Colonia, Timbang to seniors team
RJ Colonia (left) and Pervy Timbang
NBTC

MANILA, Philippines – National University bolstered its already-formidable backcourt rotation as it secured the commitment of homegrown players RJ Colonia and Pervy Timbang on Thursday.

Colonia and Timbang join Reinhard Jumamoy as members of the NU Bullpups' UAAP Season 85 squad who have moved up to the seniors team headed by Jeff Napa.

The Bullpups sweetened their campaign with a championship in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals.

"Again, nagpapasalamat kami sa families nina RJ and Pervy na patuloy ang tiwala nila sa NU," said head coach Jeff Napa. "Ganito naman yung gusto naming i-build na culture talaga, na from juniors to seniors, iisa lang ang identity ng Bulldogs."

Colonia was named an NBTC All-Star and was ranked 17th among the prospects coming out of high school. He averaged 13.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals in his first and only season in the UAAP juniors.

"Sa NU na po ako nagsimula kaya gusto ko lang pong ituloy magtrabaho para sa Bulldogs. May tiwala po ako sa sistema ni coach Jeff at ang laki ng tiwalang binigay nila sa'kin kaya gusto ko lang suklian lahat yun," he said.

Meanwhile, the 6'2" Timbang proved himself  to be a defensive presence and averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds 2.3, assists, and close to a steal, all while guarding the opponent's best players such as Adamson HS' Peter Rosillo, Ateneo de Manila HS' Lebron Nieto and Far Eastern University-Diliman's Janrey Pasaol.

They will beef up an already-stacked guard rotation for NU which includes Jumamoy, Kean Baclaan, Steve Nash Enriquez, Jake Figueroa, John Galinato and fellow newcomer Bobby Mark Parks.

Last season, the Bulldogs entered the Final Four for the first time since 2015 with a 9-5 record before falling to eventual runner-up University of the Philippines. They hope to end their nine-year title drought in the coming UAAP Season 86.

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Largest NBA Store in Philippines to open at Mall of Asia

Largest NBA Store in Philippines to open at Mall of Asia

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The store features more than 500 square-meters of interactive retail and community space. It will have an extensive range...
Sports
fbtw
NBA, players ratify new contract

NBA, players ratify new contract

1 day ago
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) they have ratified a new collective...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas 3x3's Vosotros eyes SEA Games gold

Gilas 3x3's Vosotros eyes SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Seeking redemption is not only the men's 5-on-5, but also their 3x3 counterparts as the Gilas men's 3x3 team settled for bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Uratex Dream proves mettle in women&rsquo;s 3x3 hoops

Uratex Dream proves mettle in women’s 3x3 hoops

1 day ago
The club reached the semifinals of the Asia Tour 3x3 at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall over the weekend, impressing fans as they...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoyliga college cagefest returns with Season 2

Pinoyliga college cagefest returns with Season 2

1 day ago
A total of 17 collegiate teams will get to test their mettle in Season 2 of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup that begins Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU spikers shoot for advantageous UAAP volleyball fates

NU spikers shoot for advantageous UAAP volleyball fates

By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
Both defending champions in their divisions, the Bulldogs (13-0) clash with the Blue Eagles (7-6) at 9 a.m., for a potential...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina falls by 5 despite 68 in Copper Rock

Ardina falls by 5 despite 68 in Copper Rock

By Jan Veran | 49 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina missed closing in on American Savannah Vilaubi’s near-flawless nine-under 63 as she tripped at the finish...
Sports
fbtw
How can a Filipino player make it to the NBA? Deputy commissioner bares ideal pathway

How can a Filipino player make it to the NBA? Deputy commissioner bares ideal pathway

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As the country continues to search for its first basketball hero to make it to the world’s best hoops league, Tatum...
Sports
fbtw
BiFin, para-athletes add spice to COPA Golden Goggle swimfest

BiFin, para-athletes add spice to COPA Golden Goggle swimfest

2 hours ago
BiFin swimmers and para-athletes add thrill and excitement to an already action-packed event as the highly anticipated Congress...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games-bound Alforte wins karate gold in Spain tilt

SEA Games-bound Alforte wins karate gold in Spain tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Alforte bested Lanyfer Minano, a Switzerland-representing karateka who has Filipino roots, 26-24.7, to snare the mint that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with