NU elevates former Bullpup guards Colonia, Timbang to seniors team

MANILA, Philippines – National University bolstered its already-formidable backcourt rotation as it secured the commitment of homegrown players RJ Colonia and Pervy Timbang on Thursday.

Colonia and Timbang join Reinhard Jumamoy as members of the NU Bullpups' UAAP Season 85 squad who have moved up to the seniors team headed by Jeff Napa.

The Bullpups sweetened their campaign with a championship in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals.

"Again, nagpapasalamat kami sa families nina RJ and Pervy na patuloy ang tiwala nila sa NU," said head coach Jeff Napa. "Ganito naman yung gusto naming i-build na culture talaga, na from juniors to seniors, iisa lang ang identity ng Bulldogs."

Colonia was named an NBTC All-Star and was ranked 17th among the prospects coming out of high school. He averaged 13.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals in his first and only season in the UAAP juniors.

"Sa NU na po ako nagsimula kaya gusto ko lang pong ituloy magtrabaho para sa Bulldogs. May tiwala po ako sa sistema ni coach Jeff at ang laki ng tiwalang binigay nila sa'kin kaya gusto ko lang suklian lahat yun," he said.

Meanwhile, the 6'2" Timbang proved himself to be a defensive presence and averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds 2.3, assists, and close to a steal, all while guarding the opponent's best players such as Adamson HS' Peter Rosillo, Ateneo de Manila HS' Lebron Nieto and Far Eastern University-Diliman's Janrey Pasaol.

They will beef up an already-stacked guard rotation for NU which includes Jumamoy, Kean Baclaan, Steve Nash Enriquez, Jake Figueroa, John Galinato and fellow newcomer Bobby Mark Parks.

Last season, the Bulldogs entered the Final Four for the first time since 2015 with a 9-5 record before falling to eventual runner-up University of the Philippines. They hope to end their nine-year title drought in the coming UAAP Season 86.