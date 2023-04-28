^

Sports

BiFin, para-athletes add spice to COPA Golden Goggle swimfest

Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 1:47pm
BiFin, para-athletes add spice to COPA Golden Goggle swimfest

MANILA, Philippines – BiFin swimmers and para-athletes add thrill and excitement to an already action-packed event as the highly anticipated Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) Golden Goggle 3rd and 4th leg swimming championship blasts off this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

COPA Board member and Samahang Manlalangoy ng Pilipinas (SMP) president Chito Rivera said the idea to include BiFin swimmer’s and athletes with disabilities is part of COPA’s thrust in grassroots development while helping all sector and stakeholders in the sports.

“Under the leadership of COPA president now Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain, we will make sure that nobody will be left behind in our quest to further develop the grassroots level while strengthening the talents in the elite including the BiFin disciplines as well as supporting our brothers with disabilities,” said Rivera, also the mentor of Jose Rizal University in the NCAA.

“Also, this would help our BiFin swimmers and para-athletes to hone their skills with a couple of weeks before they join the Philippine delegation for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and Para Asean Games in Cambodia. Mabigyan din natin ng tamang exposure ang sports sa mga bata nang sa ganoon madagdagan din yung option nila in the future,” added Rivera.

Rivera revealed that COPA, through an agreement with the Finswimming Federation of the Philippine (FFP), was tasked to conduct the national tryouts and form an eight-man (4 men’s and 4 women’s) BiFin swimming team for the Cambodia edition.

Unlike classical (regular) swimming, BiFin is part of the Finswimming discipline using equipment such as bifins and snorkels. It features just one stroke (freestyle) in 50m, 100m and 200m events. Team Philippines — composed of Romina Rafaelle Gavino, Raissa Regatta, Eugenie Gavino, Marjorie Denise Manguiat and Sam Andrei Doragos — finished third in the 4x100m surface event in the 2021 edition in Vietnam.

The Cambodia SEAG-bound members are Troy Castor, Kristoff Daniel David, Raymond Paloma, Renz Kenneth Santos (men), Alexi Cabayaran, Janine Dela Pax, Raina Samantha Leyran and Ishaelle Mae Villa (women). Veteran international campaigners Ramil Ilustre and UST’s Caezar Alcantara will mentor the squad.

“During the 1st and 2nd leg last month, exhibition lang yung sa para-athletes natin, led by SEA Games multi-medalist Ernie Gawilan. But after that, we received a lot of inquiries so nagdecide si Cong. Buhain na isali na sa calendar of event para maging training na rin ng mga atleta,” said Rivera.  

For the age-group event, which Rivera said will be feature students from public schools, all eyes are on Batangas native Clevic George Daluz, who topped the eight-year-old class, winning five gold medals in the event powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and MILO.

Also tipped to win medals anew are triple gold winners Marcus Pablo, John Rey Lee, Samantha Mia Mendoza and Jamie Aica Summer Sy, as well as Leviathan Swim Club athletes Kean Sebastian Paragatos, Ahston Clyde Jose and Yuri Acidre, who claimed mints in theirr respective age-grouping in the 200-meter freestyle.

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Largest NBA Store in Philippines to open at Mall of Asia

Largest NBA Store in Philippines to open at Mall of Asia

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The store features more than 500 square-meters of interactive retail and community space. It will have an extensive range...
Sports
fbtw
NBA, players ratify new contract

NBA, players ratify new contract

1 day ago
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) they have ratified a new collective...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas 3x3's Vosotros eyes SEA Games gold

Gilas 3x3's Vosotros eyes SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Seeking redemption is not only the men's 5-on-5, but also their 3x3 counterparts as the Gilas men's 3x3 team settled for bronze...
Sports
fbtw
Uratex Dream proves mettle in women&rsquo;s 3x3 hoops

Uratex Dream proves mettle in women’s 3x3 hoops

1 day ago
The club reached the semifinals of the Asia Tour 3x3 at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall over the weekend, impressing fans as they...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoyliga college cagefest returns with Season 2

Pinoyliga college cagefest returns with Season 2

1 day ago
A total of 17 collegiate teams will get to test their mettle in Season 2 of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup that begins Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU spikers shoot for advantageous UAAP volleyball fates

NU spikers shoot for advantageous UAAP volleyball fates

By John Bryan Ulanday | 37 minutes ago
Both defending champions in their divisions, the Bulldogs (13-0) clash with the Blue Eagles (7-6) at 9 a.m., for a potential...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina falls by 5 despite 68 in Copper Rock

Ardina falls by 5 despite 68 in Copper Rock

By Jan Veran | 49 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina missed closing in on American Savannah Vilaubi’s near-flawless nine-under 63 as she tripped at the finish...
Sports
fbtw
NU elevates former Bullpup guards Colonia, Timbang to seniors team

NU elevates former Bullpup guards Colonia, Timbang to seniors team

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Colonia and Timbang join Reinhard Jumamoy as members of the NU Bullpups' UAAP Season 85 squad who have moved up to the seniors...
Sports
fbtw
BiFin, para-athletes add spice to COPA Golden Goggle swimfest

BiFin, para-athletes add spice to COPA Golden Goggle swimfest

2 hours ago
BiFin swimmers and para-athletes add thrill and excitement to an already action-packed event as the highly anticipated Congress...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games-bound Alforte wins karate gold in Spain tilt

SEA Games-bound Alforte wins karate gold in Spain tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Alforte bested Lanyfer Minano, a Switzerland-representing karateka who has Filipino roots, 26-24.7, to snare the mint that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with