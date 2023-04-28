^

Filipinas' Rodriguez dazzles with hat-trick in India debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 11:52am
Camille Rodriguez
Lord's FA Kochi

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's national football team stalwart Camille Rodriguez had a stellar outing in her first game for Lord's Football Academy Kochi in the 2022-2023 Hero League Indian Women's League.

Rodriguez introduced herself to the team and the rest of the competition with a second half hat-trick for Lord's FA Kochi en route to a 4-0 win over the Celtic Queens on Thursday.

The former Ateneo standout came off the bench as a substitute but made the most out of her time on the pitch, netting three goals to take Player of the Match honors.

Rodriguez first doubled Lord's FA Kochi's lead at the 53rd minute with her first goal, before scoring again shortly past the hour mark and in added time.

Fragrancy Riwan scored the first goal of the match at the 8th minute to put Kochi ahead, 1-0.

Rodriguez will hope to continue contributing for the team when they face Sethu FC Madurai on Sunday, April 30.

Rodriguez was part of the Filipinas squad that ruled the 2022 AFF Women's Championship and finished third in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last year.

