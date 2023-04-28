MPBL: Pampanga, Pasig register wins; Rizal storms back vs Muntinlupa

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga prevailed as predicted while Pasig and Rizal bested favored opponents on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns sped away at halftime and proceeded to rout Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc., 79-55, for its third straight victory in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Drawing 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists from the towering Justine Baltazar, Pampanga surged beyond reach, 79-52, before easing down on hapless Valenzuela, which absorbed its sixth straight defeat.

Apart from the 6-foot-8 Baltazar, Pampanga drew 15 points from Gay Lord Pambid and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Mat De Leon. Top Guan Archie Concepcion was fielded sparingly and settled for five points.

Only homegrown Carl Bryan Lacap struck back for Valenzuela with 14 points.

Running and gunning from the start, Pasig City MCW Sports dumped San Juan, 90-75, halting its two-game slide and climbing to a 4-3 record.

Robbie Manalang presided over Pasig's surprising romp with 26 points, 24 coming from triples. The former Adamson star was supported by fellow speedster Ryan Paule Costelo with 13 points and eight rebounds and Pierce Tyron Chan with 13 points and four rebounds.

San Juan, which tasted its first loss after three wins, got 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Orlan Wamar, 12 points from Nikko Pangilinan, 11 points each from Michael Calisaan and Marwin Taywan, and 10 points from Joseph Marquez.

Meanwhile, the Rizal Xentro Mall Golden Coolers rallied from 10 points down entering the last three minutes and shocked the Muntinlupa Cagers, 69-64, to raise their card to 2-5.

Jonas Tibayan drilled in two triples and Troy Mallillin added five points in a 17-point Rizal closing salvo to turn the game around as Muntinlupa could only respond with a jumper from Ichie Altamirano.

Mallillin wound up with 10 points and 11 rebounds to complement the 13-point effort of Jordan Rios, the 10-point output of Ry Aijer De La Rosa and the 9-point contribution of Tibayan.

Muntinlupa tasted its second straight defeat after a 5-0 start despite the 22-point outburst of Altamirano and 13 points each from Kemark Carino and Ian Melencio.

The MPBL visits the Baliwag Star Arena on Friday with Negros and Paranaque clashing at 4 p.m., Bacolod battling Makati at 6 p.m. and Quezon tangling with Bulacan at 8 p.m.