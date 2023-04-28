Final Phase of FIBA World Cup moved to MOA Arena

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA has changed the venue of the Final Phase and Opening Round games of the 2023 FIBA World Cup to be held in the Philippines.

The Philippine Arena was originally set to host the Final Phase of the World Cup in Bulacan, but the event has since been moved to the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Instead, the Philippine Arena will be hosting the first two games of the Opening Round for the group of Gilas Pilipinas.

FIBA said that the decision was made primarily because of the requirement to provide consistent and swift transfer of the teams and fans to multiple games over the six days of the Final Phase.

The federation said that they were able to identify "serious traffic and transport concerns" during events held at the Philippine Arena — including the last window of the World Cup qualifiers.

"Despite improvements tested with transport and traffic engineers, the Board came to the conclusion that an event with multiple sessions in one day, like the Final Phase of the World Cup, couldn’t be delivered to the standards required for the players and fans experience," FIBA said on their website.

"In order to keep a key component of the bid, which was to establish a record of attendance at the World Cup, the Board decided to play the two games of the Opening Round for the group of the Philippines in the Philippines Arena," it added.

Apart from the Philippine Arena and the Mall of Asia Arena, the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City will also host the World Cup games.

Also happening at the Big Dome is the FIBA World Cup draw on Saturday, April 29, where Gilas Pilipinas and the rest of the participating teams will find out their foes in the group stage.