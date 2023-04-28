^

Abando scores 18 points as Anyang ties KBL finals series vs Seoul

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 10:25am
Abando scores 18 points as Anyang ties KBL finals series vs Seoul
Rhenz Abando
Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando uncorked an 18-point performance for the Anyang KGC as they rebounded against the Seoul SK Knights, 81-67, in Game Two of the best-of-seven finals series in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball Season at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Filipino reinforcement was the second leading scorer for the top-seeded Anyang, going on an efficient 8-of-13 from the field, while hitting 2-of-4 shots from beyond the arc.

He also had four rebounds, two assists and three steals in more than 27 minutes of action.

Anyang seized control from the get-go and led by as much as 19 points in the convincing victory over the defending champions.

Oh Se-Keun top-scored for the KGC with 21 points. He also had nine boards, three assists and two steals.

Omari Spellman chipped in a double-double of 13 points and 13 boards.

Bukyung Choi paced Seoul in the losing effort with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jameel Warney was limited to just nine points. He added eight rebounds and two assists.

The series shifts to Jamsil Student Gymnasium in Seoul where Anyang will attempt to seize the 2-1 lead on the road.

